Former NASCAR driver and renowned analyst Kevin Harvick called upon Max Verstappen to try out NASCAR's latest exemption rule. Harvick, in the latest episode of his Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick podcast, stated that he would love to see someone like Verstappen drive a Cup Series car in the Daytona 500.

As per NASCAR's latest eligibility rule, an "elite driver" could ask for an exemption in the Daytona 500 if he or she fails to qualify for the iconic race. In other words, the provision allows the driver to take the 41st place in the race, and compete.

As for the term "elite", NASCAR seeks a driver who's globally known and has illustrious racing records under his or her belt to be called one. And in that sense, $200 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 world champion, is certainly one of the most "elite" drivers in the world.

Trending

“I would love to see like, the Max Verstappen-type situation at the Daytona 500 of sorts, with a Red Bull activation behind it,” Harvick said. “When you look at the whole thing, whatever the sponsor is, it is as important as anything else, because you want them to be behind the activation and promotion of what happens, as well.”

Verstappen is gearing up to compete in his 10th year as a Red Bull driver. He joined the Milton-Keynes-based team in 2016 and has been racing for the outfit since. The Dutchman has claimed four championships so far, with the latest one coming in 2024.

Kevin Harvick made his feelings known on off-season NASCAR charter tussle

In the first episode of Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick in 2025, Kevin Harvick touched upon the off-season dispute between NASCAR, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

The former NASCAR driver stated that he was at first amused by how NASCAR took on the teams, but was shocked after the federal judge "swung" the whole case in favor of 23XI and FRM.

In Picture: Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, co-owners of 23XI Racing - Source: Getty Images

Speaking about this, he said,

"Well, when I first started watching the whole thing take place, man I'm like, NASCAR is kicking butts, this is not gonna be very good for the teams, but then the judge switched. And all of a sudden, everything swung towards the for Front Row, and 23XI and their side of lawsuit."

"So, I'm happy that the charters and the sale for SHR went through. I'm happy that they're able to get the charters theocratically in the right teams, and get them situated to be able to start the season. It would have been so confusing to start the season with."

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were the only two teams that did not sign NASCAR's latest charter deal. However, they got the clearance to race in 2025 after the federal judge allowed them the injunction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback