Kevin Harvick honored by Texas Motor Speedway officials ahead of NASCAR veteran’s retirement this year

Kevin Harvick's retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2023 season has been eagerly awaited by Texas Motor Speedway officials.

The officials have been preparing for many months to give Harvick, affectionately known as 'Happy', a fitting tribute during his final race at The Great American Speedway. It would be in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday.

During this event, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion engaged with and answered questions from hundreds of his devoted fans in the speedway's Grand Ballroom.

Harvick was also honored with several gifts, including a key to Texas Motor Speedway from Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith.

A long-horn steer skull featuring Harvick's No. 4 Busch Light paint scheme from Texas Motor Speedway executive vice president & general manager Mark Faber, and a proclamation signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. This special occasion was hosted by PRN's Brad Gillie. According to Jayski.com, Kevin Harvick said:

"Marcus was a big piece of why I came back and drove this year just because he explained why it was important to come back and celebrate with the fans. It gives everyone kind of an opportunity to go for the last time to the race track.

"Texas has been just a great race track for us through the years and being able to know that every time we used to step foot in here in an Xfinity car, you were expected to win the race. We finally broke that barrier on the Cup side after so many shortfalls. So, it’s fun, especially at a place like this where you’ve been fortunate to have had success."

At Texas, Kevin Harvick has achieved three NASCAR Cup Series victories, five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, and one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series triumph in a total of 63 starts.

Kevin Harvick's racing legacy

The 47-year-old's Cup wins were consecutive in the years 2017, 2018, and 2019. Three of his five Xfinity victories also occurred in consecutive years (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012). His lone Truck Series win was in 2011.

In his final season, he secured a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs, despite not winning a race in the regular season. However, he was eliminated after the first round.

The sentiment of Texas Governor Greg Abbott was conveyed through a special proclamation, personally handed over by Texas Motor Speedway vice president of events, Kenton Nelson.

This memorable occasion not only showcased Kevin Harvick's remarkable career but also highlighted the deep respect and admiration he has garnered.

As the final laps of his career approach, the tribute by Texas Motor Speedway officials serves as a fitting farewell to a true racing legend. Kevin Harvick's impact on the sport will be remembered for generations to come.

With seven races left in 2023, Harvick is aiming to break his winless streak, having only gone without a win in four of the previous 22 seasons (2004, 2008, 2009, 2021).