NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 23, 2023 18:46 IST
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway
The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 23, for another action-packed racing weekend.

36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session for the Round of 12 opener on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, September 24.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with practice and the qualifying race as they continue the opening round of the playoffs before ending their day with the main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm with a high temperature of 96 degrees and 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Garage open

9 am ET: Xfinity Series

9:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:35 am ET – 11:05 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:05 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET - 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Texas will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

See here for the qualifying order for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  • Todd Gilliland - 37.650
  • Ty Dillon - 32.600
  • Harrison Burton - 30.100
  • JJ Yeley - 29.500
  • AJ Allmendinger - 27.450
  • Joey Logano - 25.300
  • Corey LaJoie - 23.300
  • Daniel Suarez - 22.300
  • Aric Almirola - 20.000
  • Ryan Preece - 17.100
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.650
  • Michael McDowell - 9.350
  • Ryan Blaney - 16.800
  • Kyle Busch - 13.750
  • Martin Truex Jr - 11.250
  • Brad Keselowski - 8.400
  • William Byron - 5.300
  • Christopher Bell - 4.250

Group B:

  • BJ McLeod - 33.500
  • Zane Smit - 30.200
  • Justin Haley - 29.600
  • Austin Cindric - 28.100
  • Chase Briscoe - 26.100
  • Erik Jones - 25.100
  • Kevin Harvick - 22.550
  • Austin Dillon - 22.250
  • Carson Hocevar - 19.250
  • Alex Bowman - 14.950
  • Ty Gibbs - 9.400
  • Ross Chastain - 18.550
  • Bubba Wallace - 14.150
  • Tyler Reddick - 11.800
  • Chase Elliott - 11.150
  • Chris Buescher - 6.600
  • Kyle Larson - 4.650
  • Denny Hamlin - 1.700

Quick Links

