NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway? 

The Texas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. The fourth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 24, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Motor Speedway boasts an intermediate quad-oval track with 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

Apart from making an alone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Texas Motor Speedway will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will consist of 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Todd Gilliland leading Group A and Denny Hamlin leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:

Group A:

Todd Gilliland - 37.650 Ty Dillon - 32.600 Harrison Burton - 30.100 JJ Yeley - 29.500 AJ Allmendinger - 27.450 Joey Logano - 25.300 Corey LaJoie - 23.300 Daniel Suarez - 22.300 Aric Almirola - 20.000 Ryan Preece - 17.100 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.650 Michael McDowell - 9.350 Ryan Blaney - 16.800 Kyle Busch - 13.750 Martin Truex Jr - 11.250 Brad Keselowski - 8.400 William Byron - 5.300 Christopher Bell - 4.250

Group B:

BJ McLeod - 33.500 Zane Smit - 30.200 Justin Haley - 29.600 Austin Cindric - 28.100 Chase Briscoe - 26.100 Erik Jones - 25.100 Kevin Harvick - 22.550 Austin Dillon - 22.250 Carson Hocevar - 19.250 Alex Bowman - 14.950 Ty Gibbs - 9.400 Ross Chastain - 18.550 Bubba Wallace - 14.150 Tyler Reddick - 11.800 Chase Elliott - 11.150 Chris Buescher - 6.600 Kyle Larson - 4.650 Denny Hamlin - 1.700

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.