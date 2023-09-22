NASCAR
  NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway? 

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway? 

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 22, 2023 11:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The Texas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. The fourth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 24, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Motor Speedway boasts an intermediate quad-oval track with 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

Apart from making an alone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Texas Motor Speedway will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will consist of 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Todd Gilliland leading Group A and Denny Hamlin leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:

Group A:

  1. Todd Gilliland - 37.650
  2. Ty Dillon - 32.600
  3. Harrison Burton - 30.100
  4. JJ Yeley - 29.500
  5. AJ Allmendinger - 27.450
  6. Joey Logano - 25.300
  7. Corey LaJoie - 23.300
  8. Daniel Suarez - 22.300
  9. Aric Almirola - 20.000
  10. Ryan Preece - 17.100
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.650
  12. Michael McDowell - 9.350
  13. Ryan Blaney - 16.800
  14. Kyle Busch - 13.750
  15. Martin Truex Jr - 11.250
  16. Brad Keselowski - 8.400
  17. William Byron - 5.300
  18. Christopher Bell - 4.250

Group B:

  1. BJ McLeod - 33.500
  2. Zane Smit - 30.200
  3. Justin Haley - 29.600
  4. Austin Cindric - 28.100
  5. Chase Briscoe - 26.100
  6. Erik Jones - 25.100
  7. Kevin Harvick - 22.550
  8. Austin Dillon - 22.250
  9. Carson Hocevar - 19.250
  10. Alex Bowman - 14.950
  11. Ty Gibbs - 9.400
  12. Ross Chastain - 18.550
  13. Bubba Wallace - 14.150
  14. Tyler Reddick - 11.800
  15. Chase Elliott - 11.150
  16. Chris Buescher - 6.600
  17. Kyle Larson - 4.650
  18. Denny Hamlin - 1.700

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
