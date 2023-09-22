NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway? 

The Texas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. The fourth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 24, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Motor Speedway boasts an intermediate quad-oval track with 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.
Apart from making an alone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Texas Motor Speedway will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will consist of 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.
That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Todd Gilliland leading Group A and Denny Hamlin leading Group B.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:
Group A:
- Todd Gilliland - 37.650
- Ty Dillon - 32.600
- Harrison Burton - 30.100
- JJ Yeley - 29.500
- AJ Allmendinger - 27.450
- Joey Logano - 25.300
- Corey LaJoie - 23.300
- Daniel Suarez - 22.300
- Aric Almirola - 20.000
- Ryan Preece - 17.100
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.650
- Michael McDowell - 9.350
- Ryan Blaney - 16.800
- Kyle Busch - 13.750
- Martin Truex Jr - 11.250
- Brad Keselowski - 8.400
- William Byron - 5.300
- Christopher Bell - 4.250
Group B:
- BJ McLeod - 33.500
- Zane Smit - 30.200
- Justin Haley - 29.600
- Austin Cindric - 28.100
- Chase Briscoe - 26.100
- Erik Jones - 25.100
- Kevin Harvick - 22.550
- Austin Dillon - 22.250
- Carson Hocevar - 19.250
- Alex Bowman - 14.950
- Ty Gibbs - 9.400
- Ross Chastain - 18.550
- Bubba Wallace - 14.150
- Tyler Reddick - 11.800
- Chase Elliott - 11.150
- Chris Buescher - 6.600
- Kyle Larson - 4.650
- Denny Hamlin - 1.700
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.