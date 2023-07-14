“Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch are always awesome at Loudon”: Christopher Bell identifies main threat in the upcoming NASCAR race

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will look to defend his victory in last season’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Heading to Loudon, Bell feels that Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch can be a strong competitor for him, considering their numbers at the venues. Both NASCAR veterans shared seven victories at the 1.058-mile-long track among them. Busch’s most recent win came in 2017 while Harvick’s most recent win came in 2019.

@nascar | @nascaronnbc | @joegibbsracing | Have you seen @cbellracing career stats at NHMS?StartsWinsTop 2’sLaps LeadRaise your hand if you’re looking forward to #crayon301 this Sunday @nhms with @cbellracing@nascar | @nascaronnbc | @joegibbsracing | @ToyotaRacing

“It definitely appears that short tracks are good for us at the moment. I would expect us to be competitive at Loudon but the field is tight. Looking at Phoenix earlier in the year, the Hendrick cars were really good. Kevin Harvick is always awesome at Loudon. Kyle Busch is always awesome at Loudon,” Bell said as quoted by motosports.com.

He continued:

“I don’t think it’s going to be a homerun by any means, but I would expect the Toyotas to be strong on this style track.”

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Drivers who will do the much-anticipated test at New Hampshire next Monday and Tuesday to try some new short track package ideas:



Christopher Bell

Harrison Burton

William Byron

Justin Haley

Ryan Preece

Erik Jones

Following the New Hampshire race, the series will return to season’s trip to Richmond Raceway, where Christopher Bell finished P4 in April. He will have a great chance over the next two weeks to gain the top position in the playoff standings.

“I don’t think we’ve got it put together yet” – Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell had an amazing 2023 season so far as he already locked his playoff spot with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway. He currently sits fourth in the playoff standings with 37 points behind the points leader William Byron. The #20 Toyota driver is in a contention to win the regular season with seven races remaining.

Despite the Dirt race win and securing playoff ticket, Bell feels that he and his #20 JGR team have the potential for much more and their best performance is yet to come in the ongoing 2023 Cup Series season.

Bell said:

“I don’t think that it’s all come together yet, no. We’ve definitely had some more positive moments, but we’re still struggling to put all the pieces together. Hopefully, that means it’ll come later on in the season. But I don’t think we’ve got it put together yet.”

Catch Christopher Bell in action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Crayon 301 on Sunday, July 16. The race will start at 2:30 pm ET and can be watched on USA and PRN.