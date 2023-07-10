NASCAR 2023 points standings after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Nineteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first four-time winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (July 9).

In a rain-shortened Atlanta race, Byron took the lead from AJ Allmendinger on Lap 167 before a rain halted the race and then NASCAR called the race early, declaring him as the official winner.

With Sunday's victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 46 points and moved from second to top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 628 points, with four wins and eight top-five finishes.

Aric Almirola, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P18 in the race. He gained 20 points and stands in 27th place on the points table with 317 points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup points grid (7 to go): Byron-4w, KyBusch-3w, Truex-2w, Larson-2w, Bell-1w, Chastain-1w, Hamlin-1w, Blaney-1w, Logano-1w, Reddick-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +126, Buescher +102, Keselowski +100, Suarez +3, McDowell +3, Wallace -3, Allmendinger -13, Gibbs 26, Cindric -38 Cup points grid (7 to go): Byron-4w, KyBusch-3w, Truex-2w, Larson-2w, Bell-1w, Chastain-1w, Hamlin-1w, Blaney-1w, Logano-1w, Reddick-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +126, Buescher +102, Keselowski +100, Suarez +3, McDowell +3, Wallace -3, Allmendinger -13, Gibbs 26, Cindric -38 https://t.co/dCUHMXkhKt

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P13. With that, he gained 24 points and occupied 23rd place in the points table with 347 points and five top-five finish.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 19 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

William Byron - 628 Martin Truex Jr. - 607 Kyle Busch - 592 Christopher Bell - 591 Ross Chastain - 575 Denny Hamlin - 561 Ryan Blaney - 553 Kyle Larson - 531 Kevin Harvick - 530 Joey Logano - 518 Chris Buescher - 506 Brad Keselowski - 504 Tyler Reddick - 475 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 445 Daniel Suarez - 407 Michael McDowell - 407 Bubba Wallace - 404 AJ Allmendinger - 394 Ty Gibbs # - 381 Austin Cindric - 369 Justin Haley - 366 Alex Bowman - 363 Chase Elliott - 347 Corey LaJoie - 337 Ryan Preece - 326 Todd Gilliland - 320 Aric Almirola - 317 Erik Jones - 267 Austin Dillon - 264 Harrison Burton - 251 Chase Briscoe - 222 Ty Dillon - 171 Noah Gragson - 170 BJ McLeod - 105 Cody Ware - 65 Shane Van Gisbergen - 55 Jenson Button - 36 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jordan Taylor(i) - 16 Andy Lally - 13 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Ryan Newman - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the Cup Series drivers and teams next at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16.

