NASCAR 2023 points standings after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Nineteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first four-time winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (July 9).
In a rain-shortened Atlanta race, Byron took the lead from AJ Allmendinger on Lap 167 before a rain halted the race and then NASCAR called the race early, declaring him as the official winner.
With Sunday's victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 46 points and moved from second to top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 628 points, with four wins and eight top-five finishes.
Aric Almirola, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P18 in the race. He gained 20 points and stands in 27th place on the points table with 317 points.
Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P13. With that, he gained 24 points and occupied 23rd place in the points table with 347 points and five top-five finish.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 19 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- William Byron - 628
- Martin Truex Jr. - 607
- Kyle Busch - 592
- Christopher Bell - 591
- Ross Chastain - 575
- Denny Hamlin - 561
- Ryan Blaney - 553
- Kyle Larson - 531
- Kevin Harvick - 530
- Joey Logano - 518
- Chris Buescher - 506
- Brad Keselowski - 504
- Tyler Reddick - 475
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 445
- Daniel Suarez - 407
- Michael McDowell - 407
- Bubba Wallace - 404
- AJ Allmendinger - 394
- Ty Gibbs # - 381
- Austin Cindric - 369
- Justin Haley - 366
- Alex Bowman - 363
- Chase Elliott - 347
- Corey LaJoie - 337
- Ryan Preece - 326
- Todd Gilliland - 320
- Aric Almirola - 317
- Erik Jones - 267
- Austin Dillon - 264
- Harrison Burton - 251
- Chase Briscoe - 222
- Ty Dillon - 171
- Noah Gragson - 170
- BJ McLeod - 105
- Cody Ware - 65
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
- Jenson Button - 36
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jordan Taylor(i) - 16
- Andy Lally - 13
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Ryan Newman - 9
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the Cup Series drivers and teams next at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16.