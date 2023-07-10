NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 10, 2023 12:12 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

Nineteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first four-time winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (July 9).

In a rain-shortened Atlanta race, Byron took the lead from AJ Allmendinger on Lap 167 before a rain halted the race and then NASCAR called the race early, declaring him as the official winner.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE WILLIAM BYRON ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY. https://t.co/vlNKxIRaVI

With Sunday's victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 46 points and moved from second to top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 628 points, with four wins and eight top-five finishes.

Aric Almirola, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P18 in the race. He gained 20 points and stands in 27th place on the points table with 317 points.

Cup points grid (7 to go): Byron-4w, KyBusch-3w, Truex-2w, Larson-2w, Bell-1w, Chastain-1w, Hamlin-1w, Blaney-1w, Logano-1w, Reddick-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +126, Buescher +102, Keselowski +100, Suarez +3, McDowell +3, Wallace -3, Allmendinger -13, Gibbs 26, Cindric -38 https://t.co/dCUHMXkhKt

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P13. With that, he gained 24 points and occupied 23rd place in the points table with 347 points and five top-five finish.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 19 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. William Byron - 628
  2. Martin Truex Jr. - 607
  3. Kyle Busch - 592
  4. Christopher Bell - 591
  5. Ross Chastain - 575
  6. Denny Hamlin - 561
  7. Ryan Blaney - 553
  8. Kyle Larson - 531
  9. Kevin Harvick - 530
  10. Joey Logano - 518
  11. Chris Buescher - 506
  12. Brad Keselowski - 504
  13. Tyler Reddick - 475
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 445
  15. Daniel Suarez - 407
  16. Michael McDowell - 407
  17. Bubba Wallace - 404
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 394
  19. Ty Gibbs # - 381
  20. Austin Cindric - 369
  21. Justin Haley - 366
  22. Alex Bowman - 363
  23. Chase Elliott - 347
  24. Corey LaJoie - 337
  25. Ryan Preece - 326
  26. Todd Gilliland - 320
  27. Aric Almirola - 317
  28. Erik Jones - 267
  29. Austin Dillon - 264
  30. Harrison Burton - 251
  31. Chase Briscoe - 222
  32. Ty Dillon - 171
  33. Noah Gragson - 170
  34. BJ McLeod - 105
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
  37. Jenson Button - 36
  38. Travis Pastrana - 26
  39. Jordan Taylor(i) - 16
  40. Andy Lally - 13
  41. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  42. Ryan Newman - 9
  43. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the Cup Series drivers and teams next at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16.

