Kevin Harvick on par with legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt in a new record

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick cemented his name in the history books with the likes of Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. last Sunday.

The 46-year-old has the highest number of consecutive top-ten finishes at the Phoenix Raceway, tying him with the legends mentioned above. Last Sunday's Ruoff Mortgage 500 saw Harvick finish in sixth place.

The Stewart-Haas driver also holds the highest number of wins in Avondale, Arizona, with a tally of nine visits to Victory Lane.

Having won the NASCAR Cup Series championship once and the Xfinity Series championship twice, Harvick has not had the best season so far in 2022. He has largely been under the radar. The 2022 Daytona 500 was also not kind to the driver as he was forced to retire from the race.

A former Richard Childress Racing driver, Harvick believes it is time to stay out of trouble on track and learn as much as possible about the new cars. In an interview about his approach, he said:

“We’re learning a lot about these race cars in regard to wear and tear on the parts and pieces, how to fix things, how well you can fix things and the tendencies of the car,”

It remains to be seen how this patient approach pans out for the driver and his team in 2022.

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend

NASCAR will visit the Atlanta Motor Speedway twice in 2022 with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 this weekend and Quaker State 400 on the 11th of July.

The Hampton, Georgia track has been re-profiled ahead of this weekend's race, according to tire test feedback.

The oval now sports a 'softened' entry out of turn four to the front stretch dogleg. The width of the front stretch itself has not been altered and SAFER barriers have been added wherever necessary.

Catch the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 this Sunday at 3 pm EST.

