As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway, FOX Sports NASCAR analyst and former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick has predicted the winner for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

On the latest episode of “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion explored a detailed analysis of the drivers he believes could perform well in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday (April 14).

Kevin Harvick named 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace as his top pick to perform well and secure his first win of the season at Texas, considering his recent string of solid finishes.

“I’m taking Bubba,” Harvick said, predicting the Texas winner on his podcast, as quoted by On3.com.

Kevin Harvick believes that Bubba Wallace and his #23 23XI Racing team have reached a point in the season where they expect to perform well consistently in order to achieve success. He also feels that the #23 team can be dangerous if they get momentum and confidence.

“They expect it. In order to do that and run the top five and win races, you have to expect to do it. And they’re at a point where they expect to go out and perform like that. And you heard Bubba say it; I think it was last week: ‘We just need to right the ship. We just need to get some good, solid, consistent finishes,’ and they’ve done that the last two weeks. You know that car can be dangerous if it gets on a roll and Bubba gets confident,” Harvick added.

Each week, Harvick predicts the race winner. He knows many of the Cup drivers very well, as he has raced with them for years during his racing days.

Why is Kevin Harvick’s top pick favorite to win at Texas Motor Speedway?

The 30-year-old Alabama native has had a good season so far. He earned three top-5 finishes in his first eight starts. He finished P5 in the first two races at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway before finishing P4 in last week’s Martinsville race. He stands 12th in the Cup Series points table with 216 points.

Bubba Wallace has had a good track record at Texas Motor Speedway. Wallace has earned three top-five and four top-10 finishes with an average finish of 14.3 in 11 starts at Texas. His best finish of P3 at Texas came in last year’s spring race. He will look to replicate last year’s form to earn his first checkered flag of 2024.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s top pick in action at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 14) at 3:30 pm ET.

