Kevin Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers to miss Watkins Glen NASCAR race after his mother was rushed to the ICU

Rodney Childers, the crew chief for Kevin Harvick, recently shared distressing personal news on social media. The unexpected turn of events was triggered by his mother's urgent hospitalization, compelling him to miss the event and prioritize his family during this challenging time.

This latest development led to his absence from the upcoming race at Watkins Glen. Unfortunately, this weekend's race will witness a departure from the norm, as Childers won't be by Harvick's side due to an unforeseen family emergency that required him to rush back home on Saturday (August 19).

The duo of Kevin Harvick and Childers has enjoyed a decade-long partnership, amassing an impressive tally of 37 victories and clinching a coveted Cup Series championship. However, this year marks the culmination of their collaboration, as Harvick has decided to conclude his racing career after the 2023 season.

Childers' absence underscores the deep bond that has formed between the driver and crew chief over their tenure together.

Childers' journey in motorsports has been remarkable, having previously worked with seven different drivers across nine seasons. However, his trajectory shifted significantly in 2013 when he received a life-changing call from Kevin Harvick, propelling him into a fruitful partnership that has left an indelible mark on both his career and personal life.

Since teaming up, the duo has secured victory on 37 occasions, a remarkable feat that encompasses their inaugural year of collaboration in 2014. Their debut season saw them triumph in the winner's circle on five occasions, culminating in a championship title.

Kevin Harvick's crew chief Rodney Childers' family emergency shifts focus from Watkins Glen NASCAR race

Childers was present alongside Kevin Harvick in New York at Watkins Glen on Saturday, where their No. 4 team managed to secure a 33rd position in the qualifying round.

While the crew chief was engrossed in enhancing the car's performance for the upcoming Sunday race, his focus underwent an abrupt shift during the day.

This change was prompted by the distressing news of a family emergency that had arisen back at his home. Subsequently, Childers shared the specifics of the situation on social media, shedding light on the circumstances that led to his unexpected absence.

Childers made a Tweet:

"I won’t be in Watkins Glen today. But will be headed to the war room at SHR for the race, It’s been an eventful 14 hours. Yesterday afternoon my dad felt something wasn’t right with my mom."

"He called 911, and when the medics were loading her in the ambulance her heart stopped. Thankfully the medics were there and after 11 minutes got her going again."

He further continued:

"Currently she is in ICU on a ventilator. Doctors say she is stable and her vitals are doing ok. Right now we are justrpraying that things turn out ok over the coming days. I can’t thank Dale enough for getting me home last night. It means the world to me. Thank you all for the prayers.”

Regrettably, Rodney Childers, the esteemed crew chief of Kevin Harvick, will be noticeably absent from the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen.

Childers' dedication to his role and his team is evident, but his decision to prioritize his family in the face of adversity underscores the importance of personal well-being.

As the NASCAR community rallies around him, the collective hope is for a swift recovery for his mother and a return for Childers to the racing scene in due course.