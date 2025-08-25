Kevin Harvick’s ex-ally eyes spot with Kaulig’s new RAM Truck Series team months after exiting Spire

Kevin Harvick's longtime crew chief, Rodney Childers, could be lining up his next move with Kaulig Racing's newly formed RAM Truck Series team. Earlier this season, he was released from his role as Justin Haley’s crew chief at Spire Motorsports.Kaulig has taken a big step into Truck Series with five entries and RAM as their OEM. The mammoth undertaking was announced ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with an unveiling of their paint scheme.Meanwhile, NASCAR reporter Matt Weaver relayed a staffing update from the team's president, Chris Rice.&quot;Oh yeah. Are you looking for a job? Is anyone here looking. We need people and you can form a line right over there with our PR and HR people.&quot; - Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice,&quot; he wrote via X.Rodney Childers shared the post and put his name in the mix, writing,&quot;I know some people needing a good job 🤷🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️&quot;Rodney Childers and Kevin Harvick won the 2014 Cup Series title in their first year together at Stewart-Haas Racing. The duo managed to land a playoff campaign every year since, and have won 36 points races, 25 poles and an All-Start race as well.Childers' 11-year stint with the team ended after they closed shop in 2024. He then joined as Justin Haley's crew chief for the 2025 season but parted ways nine races into the season.Harvick later brought Childers into his CARS Tour program, where he now serves as a consultant.Kevin Harvick reveals he was 'caught off guard' after Rodney Childers' Spire exitBack when Rodney Childers' Spire Motorsports exit made headlines, Kevin Harvick weighed in on the matter. He admitted that the move was unexpected, but remained confident that Childers will find his footing in a deserving team.“That one kind of caught me off guard. I think, as you look at the statements and things that everybody shared throughout the process, it seemed like it was a mutual agreement that it wasn't working,” he said via Happy Hour's X handle.“It'll be interesting to see how everybody moves on. As you look at Rodney and his credentials, hopefully... he winds up somewhere that'll really make a difference because I think he can. He's got the credibility and history of results,” Kevin Harvick added.In his short-lived stint with Spire Motorsports, Justin Haley captured a top-10 finish under Childers. The No.7 driver rounded out the top-10 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.He wasn't able to repeat the feat until the recently concluded regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. He began among the backmarkers and ended up with a remarkable third place finish. Ryan Blaney edged out the field with a narrow margin of 0.031 seconds.