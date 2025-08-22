Kurt Busch expresses deep emotions over the loss of one of his ‘favorite’ NASCAR mentors Humpy Wheeler

Kurt Busch paid tribute to Humpy Wheeler after the latter's passing on Wednesday, August 20. Wheeler was named alongside Busch for the 2026 Hall of Fame induction.Wheeler is best known for his role as general manager for Charlotte Motor Speedway, and most notably, for his pre-race spectacles. He held the position for 33 years and helped promote the Coke 600 as one of NASCAR's premier showcases.The North Carolina native was recognized for his efforts and was in line to receive the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. He was set to share the stage with Kurt Busch before his passing.Reflecting upon the same, Busch shared a solemn note of tribute on his X handle.&quot;I’m saddened to hear about the passing of one of my favorite mentors &amp; fellow inductee in the NASCAR HoF class of 2026. Humpy Wheeler transcended our sport like no other, &amp; always had genuine advice for me. Told me to read this book when I was in one of my troubles. RIP Humpy,&quot; he wrote on Thursday, August 21.Kurt Busch recently paid his respects to MLB Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg after his demise. The Chicago Cubs legend was a childhood hero for Busch, who was raised by Chicago natives.Kyle Busch congratulates Kurt Busch on his HOF inductionKyle Busch took to X after his brother and former Cup champion Kurt Busch was named for NASCAR's 2026 Hall of Fame. He shared a lengthy note of appreciation in honour of the feat.🎉🏁 Congratulations, @KurtBusch ! 🏁🎉,” Kyle Busch said.“What an incredible achievement to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame! Your dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport have truly paid off, and being a Cup Series Champion and Daytona 500 Champion is no small feat,&quot; he continued.&quot;I couldn't be prouder of you! You’ve not only made a name for yourself on the racetrack, but also inspired so many with your journey. This honor is a testament to your talent and perseverance. Cheers to you and this amazing milestone! 🏆🚗💨,” he concluded.Kyle Busch's X post on his brother's HOF nomination. Source:@X/KyleBuschKurt Busch was the first driver to clinch the Cup Series championship under 'The Chase' format. He won the title back in 2004, four years after his debut in 2000. The 47-year-old had an enduring career spanning 23 years and 34 Cup wins.His notable victories include the Daytona 500 in 2017 and the Coca-Cola 600 in 2010. He ended his career with 23XI Racing in 2022. The abrupt retirement came after a concussion he sustained during a crash. Since then, the Las Vegas native has remained as an advisor for 23XI and serves as brand ambassador for Toyota Racing Development.He recently competed in the Race of Champions in Sydney. He drove alongside Travis Pastrana on behalf of Team USA.