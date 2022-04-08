Kurt Busch's driver odds for NASCAR 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 

23XI Racing team member and veteran driver Kurt Busch cannot seem to catch a break in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2004 Cup Series champion has had an insignificant season so far, with his last two races finishing only in the top-thirty.

The 43-year-old drove his No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD to a third place finish in Atlanta, but could not keep up with such results subsequently.

The 23XI Racing team as a whole has struggled with poor form this year, with Bubba Wallace Jr. also finishing in twenty-sixth place last time out in Richmond, Virginia. After a disastrous week in Austin, Texas, the team also suffered a penalty for a wheel that came off Wallace Jr.'s car.

Busch approaches the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 with average odds of winning at +5000. The usual drivers sit at the top of the table with last year's Martinsville winner, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., at the top with +550 odds of winning.

Chase Elliott comes in second place with +700 odds followed by Ryan Blaney in third place with +900 odds in his favor. Busch's teammate Bubba Wallace Jr. sits at the bottom of the table with +20,000 odds to his name.

The racing outfit, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, will be looking to make amends at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday.

23XI Racing reveal Kurt Busch's new livery for Martinsville

23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch will be sporting a new livery for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Raceway this Saturday.

The No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD will be draped in MoneyLion Racing and McDonald's colors for the second race in the state of Virginia.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 goes live at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. Busch will look to get his season back on track with a solid performance this weekend.

