Kyle Busch breaks a sweat with a joint workout session with his kids Brexton and Lennix

Kyle Busch hit the gym with his kids, Brexton and Lennix, at a 1st Phorm facility. On Friday, he shared a clip of their workout on Instagram, just ahead of the race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Busch, 40, serves as an endorser for Phorm Energy—an energy drink created through a partnership between 1st Phorm, Anheuser-Busch, and UFC president Dana White. The brand also became a sponsor of Hendrick Motorsports, the team where the Las Vegas native debuted as a NASCAR Cup Series rookie back in 2005.

Below is the #8 Richard Childress Racing driver's post of his workout with the American supplement company and his kids.

“The kiddos helpin' me put in the work with (1st Phorm) fam. [Thanks] for havin' us out!” Busch wrote.

Kyle Busch's Instagram story - Source: @rowdybusch on IG

Born in 2015, Brexton is Busch’s oldest child and already carving out his own path in racing, with plans to compete in the Craftsman Truck Series once he turns 16. His younger sister, Lennix, arrived seven years later in 2022 via surrogate, following Kyle and Samantha’s well-documented struggles with infertility.

Busch will arrive at World Wide Technology Raceway for the practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. The 240-lap race will commence the following day at 3:00 p.m. ET, marking the second-to-last event of the Round of 16.

The Chevy driver isn’t part of this year’s postseason after missing out on both a win and enough points to secure a berth. His last Cup Series triumph came at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023, marking his 63rd career victory. Even so, he remains the winningest active driver on the grid, with Denny Hamlin trailing behind at 58 wins.

“Sunday is my priority”: Kyle Busch on busy on- and off-track schedules

Kyle Busch may juggle family time and sponsor commitments, but he stressed that racing on Sundays remains his top priority. He noted that his NASCAR career is essentially the foundation for much of his life today.

In a statement, the two-time Cup Series champion said (via Racer.com):

“Sunday is my priority [...] It has to be my No. 1 because if I’m not successful on Sunday, none of this other stuff happens and is possible.”

Unfortunately, that effort hasn’t carried over to the racetrack, as he added:

“But being able to be busy and being able to put the focus on the Sunday stuff, meeting with Randall [Burnett, crew chief], all those guys during the week, I bet you I have worked more in the last three years than I did in the previous 15 altogether, and the results aren’t there.”

“Why? I don’t know. I wish I had a magic wand. It’s just not there. But that is definitely at the front of our minds.”

Kyle Busch drives the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn

Despite the underwhelming results with the No. 8 Chevrolet, Busch has committed to RCR through a contract extension that runs until the 2026 season. He’ll continue to team up with Austin Dillon, who secured his playoff spot with a win at Richmond Raceway last month.

