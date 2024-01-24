Kyle Busch elaborates on grassroots racing with son Brexton and feelings behind shutting down NASCAR Truck Series outfit

This offseason things were not easy for two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. First of all, there’s no Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series. Busch sold his championship-winning Kyle Busch Motorsports to Spire Motorsports for $14.5 million last year.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass during NASCAR production days about selling KBM, Busch said that he misses his truck team. He admitted that he misses the team and the people associated with the team over the years, highlighting the personal connections and camaraderie that are a significant part of being part of a racing team.

Busch said that KBM still exists but he is now involved in grassroots racing with his son Brexton. Busch and his son competed alongside in America's biggest micro sprint event at the Tulsa Shootout in late December.

Expressing his feelings behind shutting down KBM team, Busch said (via fox sports.com):

“I definitely miss the Truck Series team a little bit. KBM still exists. We’re just racing at the grassroots level with me and Brex. But I’m obviously missing the people that were there and going into the shop and seeing them every single day or every week or whatever it might have been. That’s the part that I feel like I was going to miss from the start and kind of still do a little bit.”

While Busch doesn’t have a truck team, he is preparing race cars for him and his son at the grassroots level of the sport.

Kyle Busch explains how KBM sale reduces his stressful environment

The NASCAR veteran admitted that the sale of KBM has resulted in a less stressful environment for him, allowing him to have more meaningful time with his family.

Speaking about life after KBM’s sale, Busch said:

“It’s also a little bit less stressful of just having two or three guys that I got to deal with now that I’m able to go into our [family] shop and just kind of work on cars myself and do some things. I’ve been the decal guy. I’ve been the fabricator. I’ve been the welder. I’ve been the engineer. We’re working on everything right now.

Kyle Busch is also not going to have energy drink Rowdy Energy in 2024, which he co-founded. The company announced plans recently to cease operations.