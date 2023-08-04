Kyle Busch goes back-to-back in SRX Racing as he wins the Berlin race

Kyle Busch became only the second driver ever in the Camping World SRX Series to achieve consecutive victories after securing the win on Thursday at the Berlin Raceway.

This achievement was previously attained solely by series co-owner Tony Stewart in 2021. A week ago, Busch achieved victory in his Camping World SRX Series debut at Pulaski County Motorsports Park (VA).

Kyle Busch has previously competed and clinched victories at the Berlin Raceway, a challenging 7/16-mile oval situated near Grand Rapids in West Michigan, in the Late Model category on multiple occasions.

Busch has even organized a race at this venue, famously known as the Rowdy 251. He secured three wins in that event and also achieved a third-place finish in the Money in the Bank 150 Super Late Model race at Berlin.

Busch stated that he held numerous cherished memories from the track from his Super Late Model days. According to Racingamerica, Busch said:

"The last race I ran there, that was about the time in which the Super Late Model program was on the downhill and we were shutting it down."

He added:

"Effectively, was crew chiefing myself, and I couldn’t quite the feel I was looking for in the race car to be fast and get the turn through the corners where I needed it to keep the tires on it. I had to push too hard through the race, wore the tires out too much and didn’t have a great event."

Kyle Busch dramatic win at Camping World SRX Series race

The accomplished racer added another chapter to his storied career as he dominated the event, demonstrating his prowess on the 7/16-mile oval track near Grand Rapids, West Michigan.

Leveraging his renowned skill of mastering restarts, Kyle Busch successfully fends off competition from the group of 12 drivers to clinch the victory, crossing the finish line with a lead of 0.783 seconds.

Brad Keselowski, who had triumphed in the initial heat, came in second.

Camping World SRX Series race results:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Ryan Newman

4. Marco Andretti

5. Hailie Deegan

6. Ken Schrader

7. Tony Stewart

8. Helio Castroneves

9. Bobby Labonte

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Kasey Kahne

12. Johnny Benson Jr

Kyle Busch's back-to-back victories in the Camping World SRX Series at the Berlin Raceway are a testament to his exceptional skill, strategic acumen, and unyielding determination.