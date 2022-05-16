Kyle Busch was 'in control on that final restart' until Kyle Larson dragged him down at Kansas Speedway

No.18 Toyota Camry TRD driver Kyle Busch had a decent outing yesterday at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Sunflower State hosted the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season's 13th race.

The 267-lap race saw drivers battle it out on track for 400 miles. The closing stages of the race saw Busch's older brother and 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch battle Kyle Larson for first place while the younger Busch watched on from the third position.

After being relegated to the back of the pack in the second stage of the race for speeding in the pit lane, Kyle Busch made a good recovery to the front in Stage 3. With 33 laps to go, Larson and Busch started to compete for second position.

After the race, the 37-year-old driver spoke to track-side media about how a second-place finish had been on the cards for him. He said:

“We were in control on that final restart and you want to win the race in that instance, and I felt like our M&M’s Crunchy Cookie Toyota Camry was good enough to do so, but [Kyle] Larson did a good job getting in my left rear in the right spot to drag me back going down the backstretch and I couldn’t retaliate to side draft going into [Turn] three, so he beat us right there. Once he got clear it was over.”

Kyle Busch gave Joe Gibbs Racing a really good weekend as he led the other three JGR cars right behind him in fourth, fifth and sixth. He was also seen congratulating his older brother after the race

Kyle Busch receives praise from Kurt Busch as he clinches top spot in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch returned to his winning ways after taking the checkered flag in first place at the AdventHealth 400 in Kansas. The 400-mile race took place at the 1.5-mile-long Kansas Speedway, where drivers raced while managing their tires and dirty air.

23XI Racing's Kurt Busch took the lead from Hendrick Motorsport's Kyle Larson during the closing stages of the race. After getting out of the car at Victory Lane, the older Busch brother went on to appreciate the part his younger brother Kyle played. He said:

"It's all about teamwork. I mean I don't do this alone and the way that Toyota's helped us, JGR, my little brother has been so important just on the family side of 'Hey, you gotta get through these steps'. Bubba's a tremendous teammate but this is 23XI, this is our first win for the #45 car"

Watch the complete interview below, shared by younger brother Kyle himself as he congratulates the elder Busch:

Kyle Busch has been regarded by many as arguably the better driver of the two Busch brothers. The statistics certainly favor the younger Busch, but Kurt showed that he has not lost any of his abilities behind the wheel as well.

Watch NASCAR go live from Texas Motor Speedway next weekend for the All-Stars race.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi