Kyle Busch says the birth of his daughter does not make 'all the struggles of the last couple of years go away'

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is known to wear his heart on his sleeve. The 37-year-old driver and his wife Samantha recently welcomed a second child to their family. They announced the birth of their daughter Lennix Key Busch on Twitter last week, ahead of Sunday's AdventHealth 400 which took place at Kansas Speedway.

The lead-up to the 400-mile-long race saw many drivers answer media questions during press conferences. One such interaction involved the Joe Gibbs Racing driver; notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass asked Busch whether having the baby allowed him to take a more relaxed approach to the weekend.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native went onto answer the question and said:

"I would say that I feel as though there's a personal life and a racing life and I try to segregate those and separate those as much as I can. To me, I wouldn't say having a baby girl makes all the struggles of the last couple of years go away."

Watch the complete interview below:

Samantha and Kyle Busch are now parents to two children, namely Brexton and newborn Lennix Key Busch. Brexton has already started his career in motorsports, following in his father's footsteps. Who knows, we might even see Lennix on the grid in the future?

Kyle Busch elaborates on third-place finish in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was one of the two Buschs in the top three at yesterday's AdventHealth 400 held at Kansas Speedway. The 267-lap-long race saw decent action and many drivers struggled with tire management as multiple cars suffered rear-left punctures.

Kurt Busch took his first win of the 2022 season for 23XI Racing and celebrated it in grand fashion. The younger Busch managed to hold on to third as Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch battled for the lead in front of him.

Kyle Busch later elaborated on the race. He said:

"We were in control of the race on that final restart and should've - you wanna win the race in that instance and I felt like our car was good enough to do so."

Watch the complete interview below:

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway next for the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 22, 2022.

