Kyle Busch partners with returning sponsor 3CHI during 2024 NASCAR Cup season

As the official kick-off of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is a few days away, Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch on Tuesday (February 13) announced that 3CHI has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team a part of a multi-race deal in 2024.

3Chi, a leader in the science of natural, hemp-based consumable and therapeutic products, will continue its role as the primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Kyle Busch and the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2024 Cup Series season.

Expand Tweet

Neither RCR nor 3CHI have revealed for which races they will serve as a primary sponsor for Kyle Busch this season.

The chief executive officer of 3CHI, Justin Journay is excited and looking forward to working again with RCR in the 2024 season. This marks the third year of collaboration between the company and RCR. Journay said in a statement:

“Our relationship with Richard Childress Racing continues to take 3CHI to higher levels. On-track, it’s been fun to see the success of the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch, and off-track it’s been incredibly powerful to showcase the best cannabis company in the world and highlight 3CHI’s vast array of cannabinoid products and science-backed formulations.”

Expand Tweet

Apart from 3CHI sponsorship, Busch will have support from several sponsors like Zone Premium Nicotine Pouches as its anchor partner, Global Industrial, Rebel Bourbon, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, BetMGM, and Lucas Oil for his second season at RCR.

“We’re proud to continue the relationship in 2024” – Kyle Busch team on extension with 3CHI

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season marks 3CHI’s first season with the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion after appearing as the primary sponsor in eight Cup races.

In a statement, the president of Richard Childress Racing, Torrey Galida, said:

“Much like RCR, 3CHI has been a pioneer in their industry while focusing on technology and innovation,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Through their partnership with RCR, 3CHI has been able to highlight their innovative spirit and introduce their products to a new and passionate fan base. We’re proud to continue the relationship in 2024.”

Catch Busch in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series begins at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 18.