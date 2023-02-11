Kyle Busch to race in 5 NASCAR Xfinity series in the upcoming season with Kaulig Racing

Kyle Busch has declared that the 2023 season will mark his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Busch is the latest driver to come out of retirement, having announced retirement from the series in 2021.

The announcement came on Friday (February 10), as the veteran driver said in a press release:

“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again.”

The two-time Xfinity series champion has announced his intent to race in five races teaming with Kaulig Racing. Busch will start his Xfinity series in his hometown of Las Vegas in the second race of the season.

Speaking to the press about his comeback, Busch said:

“What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

Kyle Busch had previously announced that he would retire from the Xfinity series after winning 100 races in the series. Busch eclipsed the century mark back in 2021 and decided to retire the same year. He finished the season with a record-breaking tally of 102 career race wins in the Xfinity series.

Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, said in a press release:

“Kyle Busch is a true competitor and will forever be known as one of the best – and winningest – NASCAR drivers of all time.”

“We’re excited to have a former Cup and Xfinity Series champion bring his experience and knowledge to our team. There is no doubt in our minds that Kyle will help our Xfinity Program grow and contend for wins this year.”

Following the Vegas outing, Busch will drive the No.10 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR’s 2020 rule has restricted drivers with more than three years of Cup series experience, to just five race events in both Xfinity and Truck Series. These drivers are also banned from racing in each series in the playoffs, season finales, and special events.

Kyle Busch’s 2023 NASCAR Truck Series preview

As Kyle Busch enters his 21st Truck Series season, the 37-year-old will look to extend his record of 62 career race victories in the 2023 season.

Busch will also race in five events in the Truck series, as restricted by NASCAR rules. Busch will be driving his own outfit, Kyle Busch Motorsports, as the team enters its 14th season.

In 2023, Busch will drive the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado at Las Vegas, COTA, Martinsville, Kansas, and Pocono. NEWS: Zariz Transport has signed a multi-year agreement with @KBMteam , to serve as the primary sponsor of @KyleBusch 's five #NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events.In 2023, Busch will drive the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado at Las Vegas, COTA, Martinsville, Kansas, and Pocono. NEWS: Zariz Transport has signed a multi-year agreement with @KBMteam, to serve as the primary sponsor of @KyleBusch's five #NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events.In 2023, Busch will drive the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado at Las Vegas, COTA, Martinsville, Kansas, and Pocono. https://t.co/PKJxlVk8Ff

Kyle Busch Motorsports recently struck a deal with Jersey-based Zariz Transport, an intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from ports.

Yaakov Guzelgul, Founder and CEO of Zariz, said:

“The opportunity to align ourselves with one of the most successful drivers in the history of NASCAR is going to be very beneficial to us as we continue to grow our company.”

“We look forward to seeing our logo on the No. 51 in the coming years and hosting our employees and customers at the track to cheer on Kyle as he looks to add more wins to an already impressive resume.”

Busch announced his Truck Series schedule a few days back. His schedule for the NASCAR Truck Series includes races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, The Circuit of the Americas, Martinsville Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and the Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch is set to kick off his 2023 NASCAR season at the Daytona 500 on February 19.

