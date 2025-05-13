Kyle Busch's better-half decodes 'traffic was crazy' excuse in comical reel

Samantha Busch, wife of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, shared a hilarious Instagram reel exposing her go-to excuse for being late. Samantha is a social media influencer who often shares posts about beauty, fashion and her family life with an audience of over 270K followers.

Kyle and Samantha started dating in 2008 after meeting in a promotional event for NASCAR. Two years later, they got married on New Year's Eve in Chicago. The couple are proud parents to two children, Brexton Locke Busch, born in 2015 and Lennix-Key Busch, born in 2022.

On Monday, May 12, Samantha posted a playful Instagram reel capturing the reasons why she's usually late. The short clip's subtext read:

"I'm so sorry i'm late, the traffic was crazy!"

Samantha revealed how "traffic" was just code for the time it takes for her to get ready. She played it off with a cheeky caption that read:

"Although the traffic didn’t help 😉🙄"

Samantha recently shared another hilarious reel, roasting Kyle Busch for not returning her calls.

On the racing front, the Richard Childress Racing driver finished in 21st at Kansas Speedway. The result came after contact with Noah Gragson forced him off-track in the final stage, leaving him a lap behind the lead pack. Consequently, the 40-year-old posted his eighth finish outiside the top-10 on 1.5 mile tracks.

Kyle Busch's wife shares hope-filled message for Mother's Day

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, shared a sweet Mother's Day wish embracing 'little miracles' along with a heartfelt tribute to all women on the path of motherhood. In an Instagram post, she attached a lengthy caption that touched upon sending words of comfort for hopeful moms.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms out there! I thank God every day for my little miracles, being their mom is greatest blessing and joy of my life. Also thinking of all the women out there still waiting for their miracle, those on the journey to motherhood, and those holding their babies in heaven. Sending you so much love today—you are seen, you are strong, and you are not alone❤️," she wrote.

On his part, Kyle Busch shared his love and support for Samantha in a wholesome Mother's Day wish.

"Happy Mother’s Day @SamanthaBusch! I Love this life we’ve built together. Everyday is always something different with raising 2 great kids, chasing races and the occasional tequila shot!Love you babe!," he said via X.

He also gave a special mention to his mother, Gaye Busch.

"Of course Happy Mother’s Day to my Mom, who devoted so much to allow me to reach my dreams! Love you!," Kyle Busch added.

Kyle Busch recently competed against his son Brexton in a dirt track event at Millbridge Speedway. The veteran NASCAR driver finished ahead of his son but expressed pride in the younger Busch's sixth place finish in his first A-class start.

