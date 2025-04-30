Kyle Busch's wife roasts racer's habit of ignoring her calls in new reel

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch's wife Samantha recently shared a lighthearted Instagram reel poking fun of her husband's habit of missing her calls. Samantha is a social media influencer who often posts about her personal life to her audience of over 272k followers.

Ad

Kyle and Samantha first met in 2007 during a promotional event for Chevrolet. They soon began dating in 2008 and got hitched two years later on New Year's Eve. The couple have built a strong partnership ever since, with Samantha regularly attending Busch's Cup Series races.

On Tuesday, Samantha uploaded a short clip on Instagram capturing her husband's poor phone habits. She captioned the post:

"If ignoring your wife’s calls was an Olympic sport… mine’s going for gold. 🙄"

Ad

Trending

The video's text read:

"Me calling my husband who sleeps with his phone, showers with his phone, and eats with his phone, but when I call he doesn't see it."

Ad

On the racing front, Kyle Busch suffered an early mishap in the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Making his 40th start at the 500-miler, Busch qualified second after narrowly missing out on pole to Zane Smith. He took the lead early on during the first stage, making him one of the 23 drivers to lead the 188-lap event.

However, on lap 43, the Richard Childress Racing driver got involved in a multi-car wreck while entering pit road. This incident proved too costly for the 39-year-old, as he lost his momentum from a good qualifying to ultimately finish down the order at 27th.

Ad

Kyle Busch's wife opens up about helping couples with infertility treatments

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha run a charitable organisation called 'Bundle of Joy' that supports families facing infertility with IVF treatments. The couple recently appeared for an interview with the Today show and spoke about extending their cause to first responders and teachers.

Reflecting on the same, Samantha said,

Ad

"Yeah, we're very fortunate. Over ten years, we've donated over $2 million directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund."

"So recently we picked up a clinic near military base, and learnt that unfortunately our military doesn't have the coverage that they need, and many of them will delay, starting from deployment. So, a lot of the couples that we help are military, police officers, teachers, and nurses. Those hard-working individuals that serve their community but don't have upwards of $20,000," she added.

Kyle Busch and Samantha share two children, Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022. Their youngest child was born via surrogacy after the pair experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2018. In an effort to shed light on the issue, she recently went on Haley Dillon's podcast and opened up about her journey with infertility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.