Kyle Busch's wife opens up about miscarriage and infertility on Haley Dillon's podcast 

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, recently made an appearance on the Believe in the Good podcast with Haley Dillon, wherein she opened up about her struggles with infertility and miscarriage. Samantha Busch has actively put forth her journey with IVF and difficulties she had faced with infertility, via social media posts and her book called 'Fighting Infertility'.

During her discussion with Ty Dillon's wife, Haley, Kyle Busch's wife, shared how Kyle and her found out about their infertility. She recalled that a few years after they got married in 2010, the couple decided to try having a child. However, since Samantha was on birth control, they thought the process was delayed for a few months, which spiralled into a long time, that the Richard Childress Racing driver's wife defined as a 'blackhole'.

After that point, Samantha Busch decided to consult her OB/GYN at the age of 25 or 26, followed by the racer and his wife trying ovulation kits. This resulted in a depressing situation over time. On another visit to the OB/GYN, Samantha Busch was diagnosed with PCOS and put on medication for the same. Recalling how the doctor never bothered to question if Kyle Busch had a fertility issue, Samantha said:

"(The OB/GYN) Never once, never once said "We should test Kyle." That was just not a thing really back then it was always kind of a woman issue. So go on five rounds of Clomid which if anybody out there's listening, you know you turn into an absolute crazy person, like Clomid is one of the hardest medications to be on. It is just, you have rage you have tears like anything can set you off at any moment" (16:54 onwards)

After 5 rounds of Clomid, the couple consulted a fertility clinic, where they asked for Kyle Busch's fertility report. Samantha told Haley that their conditioning was such that she believed the issue lay with her, however, the doctors decided to test Kyle at that point. That is when the RCR driver and his wife found out that he had a male factor as well.

Kyle Busch's better half thanks President Trump for executive order concerning IVF

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February 2025, expanding access to IVF by removing barriers like cost, thereby acknowledging the financial burden that these treatments incur on families.

One of the prominent figures celebrating Trump's executive order was Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, who shared her happiness on social media with her , roughly over, 270K followers on Instagram. Thanking President Trump for signing the executive order, Samantha wrote:

"After years of fighting, advocating, and sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed to protect and make fertility treatments more affordable is overwhelming."

The Richard Childress Racing driver's wife acknowledged the countless letters they received at the Bundle of Joy Fund about individuals who had to work multiple jobs or mortgage their homes to be able to afford IVF. For the unversed, the Bundle of Joy Fund is Kyle Busch and Samantha's organization, providing monetary awards to couples struggling with infertility.

Mentioning that since 1 in 6 couples face infertility, access to IVF is a necessity rather than a privilege, Samantha Busch stated:

"Today is a step forward. Finally, families will have the coverage they so rightly deserve. Thank you again, Mr. President."

Kyle Busch currently stands 15th on the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 200 points. The RCR driver and his wife recently made an appearance on The Today Show to propagate their work toward couples suffering from infertility via the Bundle of Joy Fund.

