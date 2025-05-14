Kyle Busch's better-half drops 'dreamy' Strawberry Milkshake Pancakes recipe 

Samantha Busch, wife of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, partnered with her adorable daughter to cook up a 'dreamy' Strawberry Milkshake Pancake recipe. Calling it their favourite breakfast, Samantha shared the recipe through her Instagram handle, where she regularly posts about her takes on fashion, beauty and food.

Ad

Samantha begins with a pancake mix, a cup of 1st Phorm Vanilla Ice Cream protein powder, an egg and some milk. As she blended the ingredients to a creamy texture, her daughter added strawberry bits to the mix.

While the dish bakes in the oven, the mother-daughter duo whip up a Strawberry milkshake with yogurt, whey protein, milk and honey. They then pour a generous amount of the smoothie over the pancake before tasting the sweet treat.

Ad

Trending

In the caption, Samantha wrote,

"Strawberry Milkshake Pancakes… yes, they’re as dreamy as they sound!😋🥞🍓Fluffy, sweet, and packed with protein—perfect for a weekend breakfast or post-workout treat! We used 1st Phorm Vanilla Ice Cream & Strawberry Phormula-1 to make these pancakes taste like a dessert and fuel our day."

Ad

Kyle first met Samantha when she was a promotional model for Chevrolet in 2007. They soon began dating and took the next step with a wedding on New Year's Eve in 2010. The pair welcomed their first child, Bexton Locke Busch, in 2015, and seven years later, they were blessed with a daughter, Lennix Key Busch.

Samantha recently celebrated Lennix's third birthday with an Instagram reel, capturing sweet moments of the little one.

"Our beautiful princess is 3 today. Lennix, you bring so much joy, personality, and cuteness to our days — we love you so much," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Kyle Busch recently shared his appreciation for Samantha with a heartfelt tribute on Mother's Day. The Richard Childress Racing driver attached a carousel of images featuring candid moments with their two children.

Kyle Busch's wife shares a quick & easy dessert recipe

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha, recently shared yet another healthy dessert recipe on Instagram. She rolled out a special, eight ingredient recipe for health conscious fitness enthusiasts.

Ad

She uploaded a series of images detailing the steps of the recipe, beginning with the following subtext on the first slide:

"Indulging in a sweet treat doesn't have to mean sacrificing your health goals! Try this protein-packed dessert that keeps me on track and satisfied."

Her post's caption read:

"Do you eat health conscious all day and then throw it away when 10PM rolls around? Here’s a delicious, protein-packed dessert that’s quick, easy, and totally satisfying!😋"

Ad

On the racing side, Kyle Busch logged his second straight DNF at Kansas Speedway. Although he began the season strong with multiple top-ten finishes, the Richad Childress Racing driver is currently experiencing a slump, where he has failed to post more than a single top-ten result in the last eight starts. The subpar results have placed him 18th in the Driver's standings with 244 points, a bleak position for the two-time NASCAR champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.