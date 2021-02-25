Kyle Busch has colorful new M&M's paint scheme for Homestead race

Kyle Busch will be back in a colorful M&M's paint scheme on Feb. 28 for the third race of the 2021 NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Busch sported a striking green Interstate Batteries paint scheme on the No. 18 Toyota for the Daytona Road Course race last week. It was in celebration of the company's 30-year partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing.

But M&M's multi-color combination featuring fudge brownie is back and Kyle Busch hopes for a change of fortunes with that.

The 🟣🟤 is back. Pick yourself up a bag or two of @mmschocolate Fudge Brownie and let’s go #NASCAR racing. pic.twitter.com/4DqDURcXmo — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 25, 2021

Kyle Busch and JGR are one of the few NASCAR driver-team combos that have had partnerships with a brand for more than a decade.

The association with M&M's has been going strong since 2008 and has seen the No.18 Toyota become one of the most famous cars in the sport, with two Cup Series championship titles to its name.

You might also like: Homestead starting lineup: Denny Hamlin wins pole

The road ahead for Kyle Busch

Advertisement

Kyle Busch's No. 18 was involved in the final lap wreck at Daytona 500. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

After his win in the Busch Clash during the Speedweeks, Kyle Busch has had a rather quiet couple of races.

He was in contention to win his first-ever Daytona 500 but a fiery final-lap crash cut short his dream in the rain-delayed race. He ended up finishing 14th.

The road course race wasn't great for Kyle Busch either as a couple of wrecks ruined his chances and he ended up finishing 35th.

Considering the season's slow start, parting ways with former crew chief Adam Stevens might be a point of argument for Busch and his fans. But he will draw confidence from the fact that he has a solid record at Homestead.

Kyle Busch is second among lap leaders at Homestead. He has run 4,011 total laps with 465 laps lead, along with two wins and an average finish of 15.7.

Advertisement

The fact that Kyle Busch also has multiple wins at Las Vegas, Phoenix and Atlanta, the tracks that follow Homestead, also bodes well for him, and one might feel it's only a matter of time before he reaches victory lane again.

Kyle Busch currently sits 17th in the points standings.

You might also like: Ty Gibbs lands extended Xfinity schedule after Daytona win