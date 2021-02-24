Ty Gibbs lands extended Xfinity schedule after Daytona win

Ty Gibbs shocked himself and the field after he drove the No. 54 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) to a win in his very first NASCAR start at the Xfinity Series race on Saturday at Daytona.

Courtesy of his win, Gibbs will now run an extended schedule in the Xfinity Series. Initially slated to run a total of 10 races (Daytona included) for his grandfather's team for 2021, Ty Gibbs will now pilot the No. 54 for a total of 15 races. He will do so apart from running full-time in ARCA Menards Series, the feeder series for NASCAR's three national series.

Bring on 14 more races in the @XfinityRacing series for @TyGibbs_. pic.twitter.com/d8MClGcmip — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 23, 2021

The 18-year-old considers himself lucky and said that he is looking forward to the opportunity.

"Winning this past weekend in Daytona was really a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel again. I know I still have a lot to learn, but I have great teams behind me in both ARCA and Xfinity, and I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with all of them. I’m just really excited for the rest of the year,” Ty Gibbs said.

Ty Gibbs created history after he became only the sixth driver to win in his first Xfinity Series start. The JGR No. 54 driver came back from the fourth spot on the final restart in overtime, to take a lead on the reigning champion Austin Cindric for the win.

Also read: Leaders wreck in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Can’t believe it. What a night! Thank you for the support, tweets, texts. This was a Dream come true!! pic.twitter.com/ga7xvcPy0D — Ty Gibbs (@TyGibbs_) February 21, 2021

In doing so, Ty Gibbs joins an elite list of seven-time champions such as, Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, Ricky Rudd, Kurt Busch, and Joe Ruttman.

However, his effort might rate a notch higher considering he is the first driver to register a win without any prior Truck or Cup Series experience whatsoever.

Advertisement

You might also like: NASCAR- Top 5 rookies to watch out for in 2021

Ty Gibbs' list of races for an extended schedule

Saturday, Mar. 13 – Phoenix Raceway

Friday, Apr. 9 – Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, May 8 – Darlington Raceway

Saturday, May 15 – Dover International Speedway

Saturday, May 29 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday, June 5 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Sunday, June 27 – Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 3 – Road America

Saturday, Aug.7 – Watkins Glen International

Saturday, Aug. 14- Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Saturday, Aug. 21 – Michigan International Speedway

Saturday, Sep. 11 – Richmond Raceway

Saturday, Oct. 9 – Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Saturday, Oct. 23 – Kansas Speedway

The No. 54 Toyota will be shared by other drivers apart from Ty Gibbs for the remainder of the races in the 33-race Xfinity season.

Ty Dillon will steer the No. 54 for three more races, Kyle Busch will take the driving duties for five races, Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin will drive in one race each. Seven races remain in the TBD zone in terms of driver announcement.

Also Read: NASCAR at Homestead: TV schedule, start times, entry list