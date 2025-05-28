Kyle Busch's spotter delivers unexpected sarcastic comment during Coca-Cola 600 radio exchange

Kyle Busch received an unexpected radio message from his spotter last Sunday, May 25. The spotter told Busch that he let other drivers run him over, including Ross Chastain, who flipped him off at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The radio message was transmitted around lap 122 while Busch was running behind Chastain in 14th. At the time, the field had just come off a restart following a multi-car crash involving Jimmie Johnson. Busch and Chastain seemingly came together, though the #8 Richard Childress Racing driver wasn't so sure.

When the veteran driver asked his spotter about what might've happened a few laps earlier, he was instead critiqued, which NASCAR Insider Kyle Dalton caught and posted on X.

“Wasn't your fault. You haven't done anything wrong. You're the one that let everybody run you all over the track,” the #8 spotter radioed [0:20].

The Chevrolet pilot replied:

“I'm not sure that's an answer.”

While Kyle Busch eventually finished in 15th place, Ross Chastain won the Coca-Cola 600. This means the RCR driver's win drought continues, with his last NASCAR Cup Series win coming at the World Wide Technology Raceway two years ago.

Busch has only scored one top-five and four top-10s in 13 races this year. He looked promising at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, but fell off to Christopher Bell in the closing laps before finishing fifth.

Despite struggling to get back to victory lane, the 40-year-old signed a one-year extension with the Chevy team. Now, he gears up for his next race at Nashville Speedway, which will be aired on Amazon Prime on June 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

“I feel like a broken record”: Kyle Busch on continuously experiencing underwhelming results with the #8 team

Kyle Busch driving the #8 RCR Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

After the Coca-Cola 600, Kyle Busch felt like he kept repeating himself for saying he had another tough outing with the #8 Richard Childress Racing team. The 15th-place finish in the 600-mile race was his ninth result outside the top 10 this year.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion told NBC Sports:

“I feel like a broken record saying another difficult night for our #8 Chevrolet team."

After experiencing mechanical issues and pit road mishaps, Busch, who started at the back due to a penalty, said the team knew their day was over, adding:

“From that point on, we were just out of it. We tried a strategy call late in the race, but we had an issue on pit road, so we weren’t really able to capitalize on that.”

“I want to thank the family of Fireman Jeffrey M Svoboda for allowing us to honor him this weekend,” he concluded.

His RCR teammate, Austin Dillon, also had a tough weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon only managed 20th, his 10th finish outside the top 10 this year. So far, he has amassed three top-10s, which came consecutively from Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

