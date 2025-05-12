Kyle Busch's wife celebrates Mother's Day embracing 'little miracles' and sharing a message of hope

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, shared a sweet Mother's Day post paying tribute to all women on the maternal path. Her message was also aimed at hopeful moms expecting their own 'little miracles', as she's known for being vocal about her fertility struggles in the past.

Kyle and Samantha first met in 2007 when she worked as a promotional model for Chevrolet. They soon began dating and married on New Year's Eve three years later.

The couple is blessed with two children, Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix-Key Busch, born in 2022. Samantha has been open about her miscarriage in 2018 and subsequent efforts to expand their family through IVF. Notably, their daughter was born via surrogacy.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, May 11, Samantha shared her gratitude for motherhood and wrote a heartfelt message for hopeful moms.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms out there! I thank God every day for my little miracles, being their mom is greatest blessing and joy of my life. Also thinking of all the women out there still waiting for their miracle, those on the journey to motherhood, and those holding their babies in heaven. Sending you so much love today—you are seen, you are strong, and you are not alone❤️," she wrote.

Samantha documented her struggles with motherhood in her memoir titled Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage. She wrote the book to comfort and validate other women stuck in similar situations.

In addition, Kyle Busch and Samantha launched the 'Bundle of Joy' fund to help couples with IVF treatments. The charity has raised over $2 million and supported the birth of more than 100 babies.

"I love this life we’ve built together": Kyle Busch shares heartwarming Mother's Day tribute to his wife

Kyle Busch shared a wholesome Mother's Day message honoring his wife, Samantha. The Richard Childress Racing driver reflected upon raising two children with her and the everyday intricacies that come with it.

"Happy Mother’s Day @SamanthaBusch! I Love this life we’ve built together. Everyday is always something different with raising 2 great kids, chasing races and the occasional tequila shot!Love you babe!," he said via X.

The 40-year-old also extended his love and support to his mom, Gaye Busch.

"Of course Happy Mother’s Day to my Mom, who devoted so much to allow me to reach my dreams! Love you!," Kyle Busch added.

Kyle Busch recently reacted to his son, Brexton Busch, bagging his first A-Class win at Lucas Oil Speedway.

