Kyle Busch's wife gets teary-eyed recalling miscarriage experience and Mother's Day heartache

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, opened up about her painful experience of going through a miscarriage on Mother's Day. She detailed the entire ordeal and how her son, Brexton, helped her cope with it.

Ad

Kyle and Samantha are proud parents to two children, Brexton Locke, born in 2015, and Lennix Key, born via surrogate in 2022 after a challenging infertility journey. The couple has been open about their miscarriage and failed IVF treatments.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Certified Oversharer, Samantha got teary-eyed as she revisited her second miscarriage in 2021, where she lost twin girls.

"So, the Friday before Darlington, which used to be Mother's Day, I went in for a DNC. And it's crazy because like it's all done in like 15 minutes and then it's just done. And I will never forget it was Mother's Day, laying on the couch...I went with Kyle and Brexton because I was like, I don't want to be alone. Like you want to be with your husband during that. And I'm laying on the couch and I bleeding from a DNC and a miscarriage," she said.

Ad

Trending

"Just sitting on the couch and....Brexen brought me in a rose and he goes something like, 'I don't know why you're so sad, but I hope this makes you feel better,' and that was it," she added.

Ad

In 2015, Kyle Busch and Samantha co-founded The Bundle of Joy Fund, a nonprofit organization aiming to help couples with infertility and IVF treatments. Since its inception, the charity has raised over $2 million in grants and is responsible for the birth of over 100 babies.

Samantha has also authored a memoir titled 'Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage'.

Kyle Busch shares lighthearted moment with kids after playoff setback

Samantha recently shared an Instagram reel of Kyle Busch playing around with their kids. The 40-year-old was seen racing alongside Brexton and Lennix in miniature cars of their own.

Ad

The caption for the post read:

“Living the dream ✨💕.”

Kyle Busch suffered an early setback in the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. He became collateral in a 12-car wreck triggered by 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace.

The DNF ended his playoff hopes for a second consecutive year. Meanwhile, his Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, has punched his playoff ticket with a win at Richmond Raceway.

The solitary win marked Dillon's only top-10 of the season, and on the other hand, Busch's last good result came at a fifth-place finish in Chicago. His only win this year came from a Truck Series race in Atlanta, where he drove for Spire Motorsports and led 80 laps to reach victory lane.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.