Kyle Busch's wife Samantha makes a 'Ranch style' fashion statement in a camouflage jacket, slim-fit jeans, and knee-high boots combo 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently took to her Instagram to flaunt her latest "Ranch Style" outfit with to fans. Samantha went on a trip to a kangaroo-feeding restaurant with her husband and daughter.

Mrs. Busch worked as a professional model for Chevy before meeting Kyle Busch. The couple first met in 2007 and around three years later got married on December 31, 2010. The couple are proud parents of two kids: Brexton Busch and Lennix Key Busch.

In the photo, Kyle Busch's wife donned a ranch-style outfit for the visit to the kangaroo-feeding restaurant. She wore a green turtleneck sweater paired with a camouflage jacket with some flowers attached to the pocket. Additionally, she donned slim-fit blue jeans with brown knee-high boots. She captioned it:

"Ranch style"

Samantha Busch flaunted her Ranch Style Outfit for her getaway trip to a kangaroo-feeding restaurant (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

In a follow-up photo uploaded to her Instagram story, Samantha Busch posted an image of her meal at the restaurant.

"Me—this burger is delicious. Them—it's water buffalo. Well, this is a first," wrote Mrs. Busch.

Samantha Busch shared her meal with a hilarious caption (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

The Bush family also fed a baby kangaroo. Samantha held it in her hand while her daughter Lennix Key Busch fed milk to the joey, as Kyle Busch looked on.

"Greatest Joy": Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch on watching her daughter grow up

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared her joy in watching her two-year-old daughter, Lennix Key Busch, grow up. In a post titled "Daytona 500 Outfit of the Day" uploaded on February 18, 2025, Mrs. Busch was seen matching black and white checkered flag outfits with her daughter.

Samantha Busch mentioned that she always dreamed of wearing matching outfits with her daughter and wrote:

"When I dreamed of having a little girl, I imagined all the special moments we’d share—styling her hair, twinning in matching outfits, and making the sweetest memories together. She may have the need for speed like her daddy, but when it comes to style, that’s all mama! ❤️🏁✨"

"Watching her grow into her own personality is the greatest joy. Mama’s girl or daddy’s racer—why not both? 😉," she added.

Kyle Busch drove the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing in the 'Great American Race' held on February 16, 2025. He started the race from row 11 alongside Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson after securing 10th place in Duel 1.

Unfortunately, getting caught in a multi-car wreck on lap 186 resulted in an early exit for the RCR driver, and he finished the 67th edition of the 500-mile race in P34.

