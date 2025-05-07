Kyle Busch's wife Samantha poses with Cabo fitcheck sporting a green bikini and blue coverup combo

Samantha Busch, wife of two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch, served vacation goals in her latest Instagram story. She shared a short clip showing her outfit during a tropical getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Kyle met Samantha when she was a promotional model for Chevrolet during a NASCAR event in 2007. They soon started dating in 2008 and later married on New Year's Eve, 2010. The pair welcomed their first child, Brexton Busch, in 2015, and in 2022, their daughter Lennix Key Busch was born.

Samantha often shares her takes on fashion to an audience of over 270k followers on Instagram. In her latest story, she dropped a beach-ready fit straight from Cabo, featuring a green bikini paired with a blue coverup.

Kyle Busch's wife stuns in a bikini in her latest Instagram story. Source:@Instagram/samanthabusch

In a follow-up story, Mrs.Busch highlighted her choice of shades with the following caption:

"These sunnies🤩"

Samantha Busch shows off her shades in her IG story. Source:@Instagram/samanthabusch

Samantha also offers her own range of race-day inspired clothing line, Shop Samantha Busch. Earlier this year, she announced the 2025 schedule for her travelling pop-up store at 18 NASCAR events. The brand recently extended it's schedule to include its first colaboration with the NHRA at the Four Wide Nationals in Concord, North Carolina.

Kyle Busch's wife reveals her fitness journey

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, regularly shares her workout routine and fitness tips on social media. She recently uploaded an Instagram post giving fans an inside look into her fitness journey, where she spoke about how her father, who was an amateur bodybuilder himself, inspired her to start training as early as 14 years of age.

"I always get asked what got me into fitness, and honestly—it all started with my Pops. He was an amateur bodybuilder when I was a kid and brought me to the gym with him at 14. From there, I got my first job at a gym, learned proper form, and by college, I was teaching classes. It’s been a part of my life ever since," she said.

She went on to give her most effective fitness tip, stating:

"My #1 tip? Find something you LOVE. 💛 You’ll never stick to a routine you dread. I, for one, cannot stand running—unless I’m being chased, count me out! Yoga’s a struggle too, but I do love barre, hiking, long walks, and especially strength training."

Samantha concluded the message by highlighting how there's beauty in everyone having their journey with fitness.

On the family side, Kyle Busch and Samantha recently expressed pride in their son, Brexton Busch's first A-class micro victory. Driving his No.18 Sprint car, the nine-year-old earned the checkered flag at the US 24 Speedway with a narrow margin of 0.022 seconds.

