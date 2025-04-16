Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha promotes “life saver” clothing item on her IG story

Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, recently promoted the SkinHaven Seamless Bra on her official Instagram handle, dubbing it a "lifesaver" for all her vacation outfits.

Ad

Samantha Busch graduated from Purdue University with a degree in psychology and established a diverse career through the ownership of Kyle Busch Motorsports (2010-2023), Murph Boutique operations, and the management of her clothing line called Samantha Busch Shop.

She has previously promoted bras from SkinHaven, praising their versatility that allowed her to wear different dresses with ease. While promoting the brand in her latest Instagram story, she wrote:

“This SkinHaven Seamless Bra is going to be a life saver for all my vacation outfits!!”

Ad

Trending

Samantha Busch's story - Source: via @samanthabusch on Instagram

Kyle Busch and Samantha met for the first time in 2007 at a racing event, and they started dating in 2008. They got married on December 31, 2010, in Chicago, and have two children called Brexton and Lennix.

Ad

Samantha Busch is also an outspoken advocate for IVF treatment, given her experience of educating the public after experiencing infertility issues herself. In fact, the couple welcomed their first child, Brexton, to the family with the help of IVF in 2015. Following this, Kyle Busch and Samantha set up The Bundle of Joy Fund, which strives to offer financial assistance to families facing similar hardships.

Kyle Busch, on the other hand, has secured one top-five finish along with 4 top-ten finishes this season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is ranked 15th in the points standings with 200 points. Although without a winless start, Busch is still currently inside the playoff cut-off line, reflecting a respectable start to the season.

Ad

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, teases taste buds with her ‘totally satisfying’ dessert delight in an Instagram post

Samantha Busch recently shared a healthy dessert recipe on Instagram. The recipe featured eight ingredients and took less than 40 minutes to prepare, making it a quick and easy option for those looking for a protein-packed treat.

The ingredients included chopped banana, protein powder, milk, chocolate chips, coconut oil, walnuts, and Celtic sea salt, combined in a yoghurt cup. Busch called it a "quick" and "easy" recipe that will satisfy the cravings.

Ad

In the caption to her Instagram post, she wrote:

“Do you eat health conscious all day and then throw it away when 10PM rolls around? Here's a delicious, protein-packed dessert that's quick, easy, and totally satisfying!”

Samantha Busch has also hosted pop-up stores of her clothing line at various Cup Series races, with the Bristol Motor Speedway being the latest. According to her schedule, she will host her next pop-up store at the Talladega Speedway on Sunday while her husband takes part in the Jack Link's 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More