Kyle Busch's wife Samantha's Elevation Worship concert fashion statement features a bold red jacket and sneakers combo with embellished jeans

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared her outfit for the Elevation Worship concert on Instagram. She also attached the link to her outfit in the story for her fans.

Mrs. Busch was a professional model for Chevy before she met Kyle during a race weekend. The couple got married on December 31, 2010, and recently completed 14 years together. Soon after her wedding, Samantha turned into a lifestyle influencer on Instagram. She shares fashion and cooking tips with her 250K+ followers.

In her story, Kyle Busch's wife donned a Victoria red leather jacket, followed by a fitted tank suit, with blue heart-embellished jeans and red Dolce Vita Notice Court sneakers. She shared the image with a drink in her hand.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Samantha Busch's outfit for the worship concert (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

Elevation Worship is a contemporary worship music collective from Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. The band leads worship in weekend services at Elevation Church. It also performs concerts and tours across the United States.

Ahead of Christmas 2024, Samantha Busch found the Elevation Church and claimed that it suited her ‘worship style.’ She attended the mass during the holiday season with her family and showcased her gratitude to the church. She also attended the singing performance during the mass and praised the singers for their voices.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha made a "ranch style" fashion statement

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, took to her Instagram account and flaunted her "Ranch Style" outfit with her fans. She took a trip to Champion Ranch, a kangaroo-feeding facility, with her family.

In the story, Samantha donned a "Ranch Style" outfit and wore a green turtleneck sweater, followed by a camouflage jacket with some flowers attached to her pocket. She completed her look with slim-fit blue jeans and light brown knee-high boots.

"Ranch Style," Mrs. Busch captioned the story.

Kyle Busch's wife also shared a clip of holding a baby kangaroo in her hand wrapped in a military-patterned camouflage sling bag attached to her jacket. Then, her two-year-old daughter entered the frame and asked Samantha why the kangaroo was wearing a diaper. Mrs. Busch explained that it was a pouch that it finds comforting.

A few moments later, Brexton Busch also entered the frame and jokingly asked her mother if he could swap Lennix with the baby kangaroo.

"You cannot get rid of your sister for a kangaroo," stated Samantha Busch.

The RCR driver is set to compete in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday, March 2, 2025. He will drive his iconic #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and aims to secure a win in the early season.

