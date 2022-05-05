Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to participate in NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson might not be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame yet, but he has the next best thing to do.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, along with teammate Chase Elliott, will be casting his vote for the Hall's Class of 2023.

Every year since 2014, the Hall of Fame has invited the reigning Cup Series champion to cast a vote and help decide the names that will be immortalized on the prestigious list.

2022 marks the first year there have been two drivers from the Cup Series casting votes. Chase Elliott, the 2020 series champion, will be joining Larson on the panel this year.

The panel got together yesterday afternoon in uptown Charlotte, with the results announced at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame's 2023 class comprises notable personalities such as 2003 Cup Series champion Mark Kenseth, who led the modern era vote with 69%. Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine round up the 2023 additions.

Kyle Larson to pay hommage to Tim Richmond at Darlington Raceway

Elk Grove, California native Kyle Larson is all set to sport a Tim Richmond themed livery for the throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway.

The 29-year-old will be taking part in the Goodyear 400 this Sunday with Hendrick Motorsports looking to put dismal prior results behind him.

Tim Richmond was always on Rick Hendrick's radar because of his determination and passion to win.

Having seen Richmond drive in the All-Star Racing series, Hendrick knew he was the man to put in his second car at Hendrick Motorsports come 1986. Richmond's proficient car-control led to an agile driving style that he showcased in the Winston Cup Series.

Hendrick also sees that kind of driving style in Kyle Larson, which helps him put the car in places other drivers would back out of. After Larson's win at the 2021 Coca-Cola 600, Rick Hendrick went onto say this about the 2021 Cup Series champion:

"He'll put a car in places that you don't think it'll go, and having fun and wanting to win, wanting to lead every lap. He just reminds me a lot of Tim."

Watch out for Kyle Larson and other Hendrick Motorsports drivers this weekend when the green flag drops at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400.

