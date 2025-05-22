Kyle Larson feels "really good" with Tony Stewart and Mario Andretti comparisons, but not entirely 

Kyle Larson has commented on being compared to some of the biggest names in motorports history. He is set for his second 'Double' attempt later this week and was interviewed by Pat McAfee.

During the conversation, the former NFL player mentioned the hype among fans regarding the Hendrick Motorsports driver's first Double attempt in 2024, which is participating in the Indy 500 and the Coca Cola 600 on the same day. They flocked from all over the country to Indianapolis and as McAfee said, most simply for him to "do his thing."

McAfee wondered how the 2021 NASCAR Cup champion feels about being called the "best driver of cars in the last two-three genertions," who replied:

"It does make me feel really good, you know, when people compare me, like Tony Stewart or Mario Andretti, AJ Foyt, guys like that, but I try not to pay much attention to it just because I'm still only 32 and I feel like I got a lot of racing left in my career before I should be allowed to be in that category." [02:30]

Larson further opened up on his foray into racing, saying he started "really young." He grew up in California racing in go-karts and dirt races until he got to NASCAR. He said he always wanted to run in the Indy 500, because of which he found his upcoming Double opportunity "pretty awesome."

Kyle Larson identifies key area of improvement heading into his second Indy 500 attempt

IndyCar driver Kyle Larson in Indianapolis, Indiana | Imagn

Ahead of his second shot at racing in the Indy 500, Kyle Larson opened up on what he expects going into the weekend. He said that on Friday, he wants to continue to get his balance "a bit better."

Although Larson said his balance is "decent," he identified some room for improvement, adding:

"Do some more hot pit-in and more pitstop stuff and then just study some more film and get ready for the race on Sunday."

Tony Stewart, one of the #5 driver's heroes and a legend who has expressed his appreciation for him, backed him to finish both races. He said that completing 1100 miles is something he "should be able to do," circling out that he should be able to finish 6th or better in the 500, and 3rd or better in the 600, both of which he deemed "doable."

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

