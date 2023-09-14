Kyle Larson open to emulating former Motorcycle champion after retirement and taking up a strange career option

In a recent interview, Cup Series driver Kyle Larson claimed that he is open to following in the footsteps of former motorcycle racing champion Randy Goss and becoming a school bus driver after hanging up his racing helmet.

For those unfamiliar with Randy Goss, he was a legendary figure in the world of motorcycle racing, a two-time AMA Grand National Champion in the 1980s.

After a successful racing career, Goss took an unexpected turn by transitioning into the role of a school bus driver, embracing a simpler, quieter life.

Kyle Larson, when asked about his plans after retirement in an interview by the Athletic, said:

"I like driving my bus. So maybe I could be a school bus driver someday — retire, move to Florida, or something. That’s what (former motorcycle racing champion) Randy Goss did, so maybe that would work out for me."

The prospect of moving to Florida, often considered a haven for retirees, and taking up the role of a bus driver reflects Larson's desire for a quieter and more relaxed lifestyle after the whirlwind of a racing career.

Kyle Larson surges ahead in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Martin Truex Jr. drops from top spot

The NASCAR Cup Series has reached its 10-race playoff phase, and after the initial two elimination events, Martin Truex Jr. is no longer the favorite to win the championship based on the most recent odds.

Now, it's Kyle Larson driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet who has taken the lead, with FanDuel Sportsbooks offering odds of +400.

In the meantime, Truex has dropped to 13th place in the driver standings, but he still shares the fourth-best odds with Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick, all at +800. Below are the current odds provided by FanDuel:

Kyle Larson +400

William Byron +450

Denny Hamlin +500

Kyle Busch +800

Martin Truex, Jr. +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Chris Buescher +1200

Brad Keselowski +1500

Christopher Bell +1600

Ryan Blaney +1700

Kyle Larson solidified his position as the leader in the Cup Series standings by triumphing at Darlington Raceway and securing a fourth-place finish at Kansas Speedway.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is now setting his sights on clinching his second title in just three years.

The playoffs are structured into four sets of three races, and after each round's conclusion, four drivers face elimination.

In the ultimate round, the championship will be contested by four drivers throughout the final three races hosted in Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville.

The opening playoff round will come to an end this Saturday after the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Thus far, only Kyle Larson and Reddick have guaranteed their places in the Round of 12, courtesy of their victories at Darlington and Kansas, respectively.