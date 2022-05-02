Kyle Larson's ladybug and NASCAR drivers' superstitions

Racing drivers are a superstitious bunch, unsurprisingly when their job is as tumultuous as it is. 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is no different. The 29-year-old has been known to carry a ladybug in his car since his dirt-racing beginnings.

Mike Larson, Kyle Larson's father, is responsible for the tradition that Larson carries to this day. The elder Larson recalls a story of good omens in NASCAR in the olden days when three-time Indy 500 winner Johnny Rutherford had a ladybug land on his car prior to his win in 1980.

Ladybugs, in general, are believed to bring good luck and fortune in many cultures across the globe.

The tradition with the Larson family dates back to when the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race winner came up through the stock car racing ranks in open-wheel midgets and sprint cars. Souvenirs featuring the Hendrick Motorsports driver such as t-shirts and hats also have a ladybug somewhere in the design.

Larson is not the only professional driver that has been known for his superstitious nature. Former NASCAR driver Sterling Marlin ate a Bologna Sandwich prior to both his Daytona 500 wins in 1994 and 1995, making it a habit.

Alexander Wurz, who drove for Williams in F1 during the 2007 season, always used to wear different colored shoes. He thought the ritual brought him luck.

Kyle Larson to lead the field in rain-delayed DuraMAX Drydene 400 on Monday

Drivers were sent back to the pits at yesterday's DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway when the weather played spoilsport at 'The Monster Mile' in Delaware.

The race is scheduled to run on Monday at 12:00 p.m. EST on FS1 after persistent showers forced the race to be red-flagged.

The race will resume with 78 of 400 laps complete and Kyle Larson will be seen leading the field once again when the NASCAR Cup Series goes live from Dover, Delaware.

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace Jr. and Ryan Blaney make up the top-five behind Larson.

The first caution came out yesterday on lap 40 for teams to check on their tires. Denny Hamlin looked in great form as he led the race and built a two-second gap over Larson after the initial start of the race.

It remains to be seen which driver will get a chance to visit Victory Lane at Dover Motor Speedway.

