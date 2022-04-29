Watch: Kyle Larson's son Owen takes over the driver's YouTube channel and starts firing everyone

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is a well-known commodity in the stock car racing world. The 29-year-old driver has been driving his heart out in 2022, but only to mixed results so far.

Larson recently missed out on a chance to win at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. He was passed on the last lap of the 2022 GEICO 500.

The Elk Grove, California native comes from a dirt-racing background and has always been on the back foot on super speedways.

He will be looking to not make the same errors this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson, along with being an avid dirt-track racer in his spare time from the NASCAR Cup Series, also runs his own YouTube channel. The most recent upload on his channel came in the form of one of his two children, Owen, taking over.

He tweeted a clip from the latest episode on Twitter and wrote:

"Owen took over my YouTube this week. Hit the link. Check it out"

See the tweet below:

Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin



: youtu.be/M9JmqZ3zmjI Owen took over my YouTube this week. Hit the link. Check it out 🤙 Owen took over my YouTube this week. Hit the link. Check it out 🤙🎥: youtu.be/M9JmqZ3zmjI https://t.co/GsHnLbVays

The father-son duo are seen bonding while watching a dirt track from the sidelines, which is home turf for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Eight-year-old Owen is also seen hilariously firing people randomly in the video.

Kyle Larson to drive for JR Motorsport in the Xfinity Series

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is all set to drive for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports.

The team is set to run a fifth car in the series, which will be shared by Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and William Byron along with Larson.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based team will be running the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by HendrickCars.com. HendrickCars.com is an effort by the Hendrick Automotive Group to capture the online used car sales market.

Greg Gach, president of the Hendrick Automotive Group, also acknowledged that additional experience will help drivers in the Cup Series. He said:

“We are committed to our racing programs and supporting our Hendrick Motorsports teammates whenever we can, and we know these additional races will benefit our drivers and teams."

Larson has also previously driven for JR Motorsports in his junior career and should feel right at home in the team.

Edited by Adam Dickson