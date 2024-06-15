  • home icon
  Kyle Larson's son Owen Larson wins his first junior sprint race at Coles County Speedway

Kyle Larson’s son Owen Larson wins his first junior sprint race at Coles County Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 16, 2024 02:06 GMT
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson's son Owen scores first career Sprint win

In the action-packed world of motorsports, the next generation is always eagerly awaited. Recently, racing fans had the chance to witness a special moment of Kyle Larson’s son Owen Larson.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is a synonym for winning races, and his nine-year-old son Owen Larson is following in his father’s footsteps. Owen made a mark in the racing world after winning his first-ever junior sprint race at Coles County Speedway on Friday night (June 14).



It’s amazing to see Larson’s son starting to make a name for himself at such a young age. The Coles County win could be the beginning of a promising racing career for young Larson.

In the 15-lap high-octane junior sprint race, driving the #81 sprint car, Owen Larson held off charging Levi Ballard to take his first win in junior sprint car racing.

Kyle Larson is a proud father. On Saturday morning (June 15), he congratulated his son on social media. In an Instagram story, Larson said:

“Little 0 got his first junior sprint win last night! so proud"

Kyle Larson's Insta story

Take a look at the complete results of the High Caliber Graphics Junior Sprint race at Coles County Speedway:

  1. #81 - Owen Larson
  2. #87 - Levi Ballard
  3. #18B - Noah Betts
  4. #22D - Dalton Clary
  5. #40C - Koen Coleman
  6. #5 - Kaden Wells
  7. #22 - Evan Frantz
  8. #95 - Lane Wells
  9. #6K - Raelyn Krug
  10. #J16 - Jasper Hellman
  11. #99 - Kaysen Hatfill
  12. #38-Brantlee Lamb
  13. #D52 - Joe Bonewitz
  14. #17C - Willow Coleman

Kyle Larson missed a potential dirt racing win at Knoxville Raceway

NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports star is a very busy driver. Last night at Knoxville Raceway, the 31-year-old California native took part in the opening event of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash weekend. However, the event turned into a disappointing one after he lost the race due to a mechanical issue.

Larson was leading the 26-car field with six laps to go when a puff of smoke blew from his #57 Silva Motorsports’ engine and quickly slowed down. His impressive run came to an end at 24th place on the half-mile dirt of Knoxville Raceway.

Coming to his NASCAR performance this season, the #5 Chevrolet driver has been going through a memorable season with three wins already in 16 races and is currently leading the Cup points table by 14 points to second-place Chase Elliott.

Watch Kyle Larson in action at Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, June 16.

