Kyle Larson’s son Owen Larson wins his first junior sprint race at Coles County Speedway

In the action-packed world of motorsports, the next generation is always eagerly awaited. Recently, racing fans had the chance to witness a special moment of Kyle Larson’s son Owen Larson.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is a synonym for winning races, and his nine-year-old son Owen Larson is following in his father’s footsteps. Owen made a mark in the racing world after winning his first-ever junior sprint race at Coles County Speedway on Friday night (June 14).

It’s amazing to see Larson’s son starting to make a name for himself at such a young age. The Coles County win could be the beginning of a promising racing career for young Larson.

In the 15-lap high-octane junior sprint race, driving the #81 sprint car, Owen Larson held off charging Levi Ballard to take his first win in junior sprint car racing.

Kyle Larson is a proud father. On Saturday morning (June 15), he congratulated his son on social media. In an Instagram story, Larson said:

“Little 0 got his first junior sprint win last night! so proud"

Take a look at the complete results of the High Caliber Graphics Junior Sprint race at Coles County Speedway:

#81 - Owen Larson #87 - Levi Ballard #18B - Noah Betts #22D - Dalton Clary #40C - Koen Coleman #5 - Kaden Wells #22 - Evan Frantz #95 - Lane Wells #6K - Raelyn Krug #J16 - Jasper Hellman #99 - Kaysen Hatfill #38-Brantlee Lamb #D52 - Joe Bonewitz #17C - Willow Coleman

Kyle Larson missed a potential dirt racing win at Knoxville Raceway

NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports star is a very busy driver. Last night at Knoxville Raceway, the 31-year-old California native took part in the opening event of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash weekend. However, the event turned into a disappointing one after he lost the race due to a mechanical issue.

Larson was leading the 26-car field with six laps to go when a puff of smoke blew from his #57 Silva Motorsports’ engine and quickly slowed down. His impressive run came to an end at 24th place on the half-mile dirt of Knoxville Raceway.

Coming to his NASCAR performance this season, the #5 Chevrolet driver has been going through a memorable season with three wins already in 16 races and is currently leading the Cup points table by 14 points to second-place Chase Elliott.

Watch Kyle Larson in action at Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, June 16.