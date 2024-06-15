  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Where did NASCAR champ Kyle Larson finish in the Friday’s World of Outlaws event at Knoxville Raceway? Exploring full results

Where did NASCAR champ Kyle Larson finish in the Friday’s World of Outlaws event at Knoxville Raceway? Exploring full results

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 16, 2024 02:33 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Practice
Kyle Larson during the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Practice

Ahead of Sunday’s (June 16) NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, Kyle Larson was involved in dirt track racing. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion took part in the opening night of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash weekend featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway on Friday (June 14).

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, Kyle Larson started 10th and took control of the race during half of the race running in front of the field.

also-read-trending Trending

On Lap 20 of the 25, a puff of smoke blew from Larson’s engine, and he quickly slowed. As a result, his impressive charge from 10th to the lead ended, and his night was over. Larson finished 24th on the 26-car field at the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville.

David Gravel benefitted from Larson’s mechanical failure as he grabbed the lead for the restart and remained unchallenged over the final six laps to claim his ninth World of Outlaws win this season.

Gravel crossed the finish line 2.211 seconds ahead of pole-sitter Parker Price-Miller and claimed the prize money of $12,000.

Meanwhile, Parker Price-Miller finished runner-up, followed by Rico Abreu, James McFadden, and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Daryn Pittman, Corey Day, Giovanni Scelzi, Logan Schuchart, and Donny Schatz in the top five.

Where did Kyle Larson and other sprint car drivers finish at Knoxville Raceway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the Opening Night of Knoxville’s Premier Chevy Dealers Clash:

  1. #2 - David Gravel
  2. #9P - Parker Price-Miller
  3. #24 - Rico Abreu
  4. #83SR - James McFadden
  5. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  6. #69K - Daryn Pittman
  7. #14 - Corey Day
  8. #18 - Giovanni Scelzi
  9. #1S - Logan Schuchart
  10. #15 - Donny Schatz
  11. #39M - Anthony Macri
  12. #88 - Austin McCarl
  13. #83 - Michael Kofoid
  14. #55V - Kerry Madsen
  15. #49 - Brad Sweet
  16. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  17. #13 - Justin Peck
  18. #1K - Kelby Watt
  19. #6B - Brandon Wimmer
  20. #21 - Brian Brown
  21. #41 - Carson Macedo
  22. #17 - Sheldon Haudenschild
  23. #3Z - Brock Zearfoss
  24. #57 - Kyle Larson
  25. #17B - Bill Balog
  26. #10 - Scott Bogucki

Catch the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars is next at Knoxville Raceway to complete the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash weekend on Saturday (June 15). The live action can be enjoyed on DIRTVision.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी