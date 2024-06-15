Ahead of Sunday’s (June 16) NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, Kyle Larson was involved in dirt track racing. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion took part in the opening night of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash weekend featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway on Friday (June 14).

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, Kyle Larson started 10th and took control of the race during half of the race running in front of the field.

On Lap 20 of the 25, a puff of smoke blew from Larson’s engine, and he quickly slowed. As a result, his impressive charge from 10th to the lead ended, and his night was over. Larson finished 24th on the 26-car field at the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville.

David Gravel benefitted from Larson’s mechanical failure as he grabbed the lead for the restart and remained unchallenged over the final six laps to claim his ninth World of Outlaws win this season.

Gravel crossed the finish line 2.211 seconds ahead of pole-sitter Parker Price-Miller and claimed the prize money of $12,000.

Meanwhile, Parker Price-Miller finished runner-up, followed by Rico Abreu, James McFadden, and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Daryn Pittman, Corey Day, Giovanni Scelzi, Logan Schuchart, and Donny Schatz in the top five.

Where did Kyle Larson and other sprint car drivers finish at Knoxville Raceway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the Opening Night of Knoxville’s Premier Chevy Dealers Clash:

#2 - David Gravel #9P - Parker Price-Miller #24 - Rico Abreu #83SR - James McFadden #7BC - Tyler Courtney #69K - Daryn Pittman #14 - Corey Day #18 - Giovanni Scelzi #1S - Logan Schuchart #15 - Donny Schatz #39M - Anthony Macri #88 - Austin McCarl #83 - Michael Kofoid #55V - Kerry Madsen #49 - Brad Sweet #87 - Aaron Reutzel #13 - Justin Peck #1K - Kelby Watt #6B - Brandon Wimmer #21 - Brian Brown #41 - Carson Macedo #17 - Sheldon Haudenschild #3Z - Brock Zearfoss #57 - Kyle Larson #17B - Bill Balog #10 - Scott Bogucki

Catch the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars is next at Knoxville Raceway to complete the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash weekend on Saturday (June 15). The live action can be enjoyed on DIRTVision.