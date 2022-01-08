Why is Kyle Larson called "Yung Money"? 

Early on in his career, a United States Auto Club (USAC) series official nicknamed Kyle Larson "Yung Money" in recognition of his talents. During his teen years, Larson raced open-wheeled cars, including the USAC midget. In 2011, he won the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway, becoming only the second driver in history to win all three types of USAC car races in a single night. Since then, the nickname has stuck around.

So why is Kyle Larson known as "Yung Money" in NASCAR circles?

Throughout NASCAR history, various drivers have received interesting nicknames that also go on to add to their personality. "The King", "Superman", "The Intimidator", etc. are some of them. Larson received the "Yung Money" tag early on in his career thanks to his ability to adapt to any racing series and be a serious challenger in any race car and win. He has a long list of victories on his driving resume that back up this nickname.

Kyle "Yung Money" Larson will be fueled to defend his championship at the upcoming Chili Bowl Nationals and NASCAR Cup Series season.

"Yung Money" Kyle Larson banks $1 million at NASCAR All-Star Race

Kyle Larson put in a marvelous performance to nab his second NASCAR All-Star Race victory. He cashed in on a $1 million paycheck after winning the event at the Texas Motor Speedway, held on 12th June, 2021. It's worth noting that Larson's first NASCAR All-Star race win came in 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson only lead 17 laps in the 100-lap race, the final seven being the most important ones. He crossed the checkered flag by a mere .206 seconds ahead of Brad Keselowski. Meanwhile, Larson's team-mate Chase Elliott finished third.

Reacting to the win, Larson said:

“It was wild. This format set up for an exciting finish and there was a lot of grip on this race track for us to be passing. It was a helluva race from my seat.”

It seems Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson are proving to be deadly competitors for other NASCAR teams and drivers. Brad Keselowski was full of praise for his opponents after finishing second in the All-Star race. He said:

“It feels like just to run second to the Hendrick cars right now is kind of an accomplishment. They’re just stupid fast and I had him off Turn 4 but they just have so much speed. He just motored right on back by me.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Hendrick Motorsports also won the pit-stop contest for that race, earning a $100,000 prize for Chase Elliot's #9.

Edited by Anurag C