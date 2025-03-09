Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn drops a two-word reaction on her daughter's ice skating escapade

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's wife, Katelyn Larson, shared an adorable clip of her daughter, Audrey, ice skating on Instagram. She accompanied the story with a humorous two-word reaction to the ice skating escapade.

Larson and his wife, Katelyn, met at a dirt race afterparty in Elk Grove, California. They soon began dating and welcomed their first child, Owen Larson, in 2014. Katelyn is often seen on racetracks cheering for her husband with her daughter and their second child, Audrey. The six-year-old grabbed a lot of attention after celebrating her father's Charlotte ROVAL victory, climbing into the car with a checkered flag.

In a recent Instagram story, Kyle Larson's daughter flaunted her ice-skating skills. She did some intense footwork, and her mother, Katelyn, also seemed impressed. Audrey completed a round of the ice rink, continuing her footwork while Katelyn tagged her husband and captioned the story:

"Fancy footwork.. 🤣"

Katelyn Larson shared her daughter's impressive ice skating moves (Source: Instagram, @mrs_katelynlarson)

Kyle Larson's wife used Beyonce's 'Run the World' song for the story. In a previous story, she shared a picture of her six-year-old daughter in her ice skating outfit and wrote:

"Have you seen anything cuter"

The Hendrick Motorsports #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver and his wife Katelyn welcomed their daughter Audrey Layne Larson in May 2018. She is the couple's only girl, who was diagnosed with a hair loss condition at a young age.

Kyle Larson's daughter Audrey diagnosed with a rare hair loss condition

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson's second child has been diagnosed with a rare hair loss condition, alopecia. It is a rare condition in which the body's immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in a patchy hair loss pattern.

Katelyn revealed that Audrey showcased the symptoms of the medical condition when she was just 18 months old. She believed that the condition was triggered by vaccination shots that caused inflammation.

“I think that’s why I didn’t share much of it. She has a dairy allergy. She has a lot of allergies. In the beginning, it was like, why is this randomly happening? And then I kind of linked it to flu shots and vaccines, and I didn’t want to talk about that because it can be very controversial. But I have linked it back to that, I believe. Because the two years that she did get one, her hair fell out shortly after,” Kyle Larson's wife stated, via Tobychristie.com.

The 32-year-old's team also faced suspensions ahead of the Phoenix Raceway event on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team is expecting suspension of their jackman and front tire changer ahead of the Shriners Children's 500 for a safety violation penalty at the COTA race.

