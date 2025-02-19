"She broke it on monkey bars": Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn comments on daughter Audrey’s Daytona playground mishap

Kyle Larson's wife, Katelyn Larson took to her official social media account to share an unfortunate update on their daughter Audrey. Mrs. Larson from her official Instagram account revealed that Audrey suffered an accident during the Daytona 500 race weekend, injured her hand, and later on received treatment.

Katelyn Larson was present at the Daytona International Speedway for the 67th edition of the Great American Race. While the Hendrick Motorsports driver was busy with his race preparation, his daughter Audrey was busy playing with the monkey bars, also known as a jungle gym.

However, her playing schedule did not go according to plan as she suffered an injury on her left arm. Sharing the update, Mrs. Larson uploaded a smiling photo of little Audrey sitting inside the car. Here's what she wrote in her story alongside the picture:

"Our tough girl got a hard cast today. She broke it at Daytona on the monkey bars."

Here's the screenshot of Mrs. Larson's Instagram story:

Katelyn Larson's story of daughter Audrey's injury - Source: via @mrs_katelynlarson on Instagram

Katelyn Larson (formerly Sweet) is the sister of the former World of Outlaws racing driver Brad Sweet. While they were dating, Kyle and Katelyn announced their first child on June 13, 2014. Six months later, on December 22, 201,4 their first child - son Owen Miyata Larson was born.

Three years later, the couple announced their engagement in November 2017. A few months later, they announced their second child in May 2018. This was when Audrey Layne Larson was born. Kyle and Katelyn Larson got married in September 2018. On December 31, 2022, the couple's third child, Cooper Donald Larson, was born.

Kyle Larson and Katelyn's daughter Audrey suffers from a rare condition

Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn Larson's second child, and only daughter, Audrey Larson, suffers from a rare condition named Alopecia. It is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Kyle Larson holds son Cooper Larson as he walks with daughter Audrey Larson, wife Katelyn Larson, and son Owen Larson - Source: Imagn

She started showing symptoms when she was just 18 months old. Katelyn believes that her daughter's condition might have been caused by vaccination shots which caused inflammation. Besides this, she also believes that little Audrey is sensitive to dairy products.

“I think that’s why I didn’t share much of it,” Kyle Larson's wife said. “She has a dairy allergy. She has a lot of allergies. In the beginning, it was like why is this randomly happening? And then I kind of linked it to flu shots and vaccines, and I didn’t want to talk about that because it can be very controversial. But I have linked it back to that, I believe. Because the two years that she did get one, her hair fell out shortly after.” [via Tobychristie.com]

However, there is no statistical data to prove that Alopecia is caused by inflammation from vaccination shots.

