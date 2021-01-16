Kyle Larson voted 410 Sprint Car Driver of the Year, kicks off 2021 in style

Kyle Larson, who had a rather difficult 2020 owing to suspension, has begun the 2021 season on a high note. Ahead of the start of the NASCAR Cup Series next month, Larson has been voted as the 410 Sprint Car Driver of the Year. It's the first time in his career that he has received this honor.

The voting results were made public at the 35th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals earlier in the day. Larson won 11 out of the 13 votes in the poll which the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum conducted. The jury comprised members from the media, various manufacturers, promoters, and sanctioning officials.

Larson also won the Wild Card Award for a whopping eighth time in his career. In addition to this, he was also declared the winner of the Thomas J. Schmeh Award for his outstanding contribution to the sport.

Kyle Larson had amassed over 30 wins in the 410 Sprint car races last year. Some of his notable wins were in the Capitani Classic, the Ironman 55, and Brad Doty Classic.

What to expect from Kyle Larson in 2021

Kyle Larson will be keen to leave behind the horrors of suspension and start afresh. He has certainly kickstarted 2021 in a grand fashion with the aforementioned honors and will look to continue it.

Now that the multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) is already in place along with an experienced team working with him, Larson will have redemption in mind. He will also be in able company of Alex Bowman, and current champion, Chase Elliott.

Who else is ready to see @KyleLarsonRacin hit the track in 2021? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AMkCTID5VC — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) January 2, 2021

Larson will also aim to better his career-best sixth-place finish in NASCAR Cup Series, which came in 2019. For whatever little he drove in 2020, he had one top-5, three top-10s, and an average finish of 11.0 (in four races) to show.

Kyle Larson goes into the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 as one of the top-4 titleless drivers who have a strong chance of winning the championship.

