Kyle Larson wins Brad Doty Classic at Attica with World of Outlaws

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's clinched his third victory at the Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park. After leading a total of 40 laps during the event's 35th running, the 30-year-old took home the $15,000 grand prize.

The Brad Doty Classic kicked off one of the most significant weeks in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Sprint Car racing veteran Sheldon Haudenschild came closest to challenging Kyle Larson for the lead during the race. However, the former fell back after reporting issues with his car running tight toward the latter half of the event.

The #57 Paul Silva Motorsports Inc. will team will head into the Eldora Million on Thursday, July 13, 2023, with positive momentum behind them. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver in the NASCAR Cup Series also became the first person to win the iconic event back-to-back.

Elaborating on his race from behind the wheel of his winged sprint car, Larson spoke to atticaracewaypark.com and said:

“I was making mistakes in three and four because I’d catch traffic or start to see them and start to slow and drive easier and then I wouldn’t get my wheel spin where I needed it and get swallowed up in the cushion. I wasn’t sure where Sheldon was behind me but I figured he would be having a hard time seeing as well."

He further added:

"I got behind Brad (Sweet) and I figured he was going to make clean laps so I just tried to pace him and we got a caution there and thankfully we didn’t have another double-file restart.”

Kyle Larson's appetite for dirt-track racing seems to never end despite his full-time exploits in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

Sheldon Haudenschild elaborates on finishing behind Kyle Larson in the Brad Doty Classic

World of Outlaws and dirt-track racing veteran Sheldon Haudenschild shared his side of the story after competing in the 2023 Brad Doty Classic this Tuesday. After finishing in the runner-up spot behind Kyle Larson, he told atticaracewaypark.com:

“I want to win Brad Doty’s Race bad. Hats off to Ripper and Gravy and Danny, man my car was great. I kept (Kyle) Larson honest the whole time until that last restart. I just got too tight there on the cushion.”

Meanwhile, NASCAR fans gear up to watch the next round of the 2023 Cup Series season this Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

As the playoffs inch closer, watch Kyle Larson race during the Crayon 301 this weekend hoping to solidify his existing bid into the postseason. On a string of average results since the last few events, he will be looking to find more speed come race day.

