Leah Pruett shares son's adorable first stop ahead of Tony Stewart's NHRA Four-Wide Nationals race 

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, recently uploaded a heartwarming story on Instagram featuring her husband and son. The story saw the ace driver with his son Dominic James Stewart in the TS Nitro Racing team's quarters at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Former drag race car driver Don Prudhomme introduced Mr. and Mrs. Stewart via FaceTime. The couple soon began dating in 2019 and got engaged in March 2021. A few months later, in November of the same year, they tied the knot, and nearly three years later, Stewart and Pruett welcomed their first kid, Dominic.

In her latest story, Leah Pruett took her son to Tony Stewart's Las Vegas race and made her first stop at the team's zone so Dominic could meet his father. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver left his work to spend some quality time with his wife and son. Capturing the wholesome family moment, Pruett captioned the story:

"First Stop: See Dad 😃"

The Stewarts spent some adorable moments ahead of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Source: @leah.pruett via Instagram)

Tony Stewart is set to compete in the Top Fuel division at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the fourth stop of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Meanwhile, his teammate, Matt Hagan, will compete in the Funny Car division.

Stewart ranks fifth in the Top Fuel division before entering the Las Vegas event. Shawn Landon leads the series with a 100-point lead on Stewart. On the other hand, the four-time Funny Car champion jumped four spots and ranks third after a strong run at Pomona.

“He looks up at you, smiles, and the rest of it doesn’t matter”: Tony Stewart confessed his feelings about having his son on the racetrack

In February 2025, former NASCAR team owner Tony Stewart competed in the 2025 PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park, and his wife, Leah Pruett, attended the event with her son, Dominic James Stewart. Later, during an interview with FloRacing, Stewart revealed the "great thing" about having his newborn son on the racetrack.

This was the first time the couple took their son to a racetrack, and Stewart told FloRacing [01:22 onwards]:

"The great thing with having him at the racetrack is, you know, we'd be frustrated during the day, and you know you're scratching your head trying to figure out what you can do to help the guys and but you get back to the motor home, and he's there, and he just looks up at you and smiles, and it's like the rest of it doesn't matter at that point."

In a different interview in the same month, Tony Stewart expressed his feelings about becoming a father past 50 and said (via Athlon Magazine):

“I’m not thrilled to be a father at this age, but I am excited about it because in our own way, the time was just right. I’m still intense at the racetrack, and I still want to win, but I just feel like I’m at a place where I’m ready for a family.”

The 53-year-old will honor the families affected by fentanyl abuse and pilot the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Top Fuel Dragster at the Las Vegas Strip.

