"Let him get in the ring tonight": Fans react to NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney's appearance with Triple H during WWE SmackDown

Reigning Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney made a guest appearance in the WWE ring, where he was seen talking with Triple H during WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown. The surprising crossover elicited a lot of exciting responses from fans through all social media, including X (formerly Twitter).

There were wishes for Blaney's WWE debut, with one fan waiting for him to step inside the squared circle. They wrote:

"Let him get in the ring tonight."

With the news of Blaney’s appearance on WWE SmackDown spreading, another fan expressed their pure joy at seeing two different worlds meet. They wrote:

"My worlds are colliding! lets go!"

"So Glad to see two of my favorite sports together," another account wrote.

Amid the fervor, few fans didn’t miss the connection between Blaney’s appearance on WWE SmackDown and the upcoming Daytona 500.

"The Champion in looking well. Nothing like a Smack Down to get us ready for Daytona. Good luck," one wrote.

"Give a belt to the winner of the #Daytona500," another tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from NASCAR fans:

A look into Ryan Blaney and Triple H's conversation during WWE SmackDown

In the surprising crossover that united NASCAR and the WWE, 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney took part in a conversation with Triple H, WWE's CCO, which was posted in a joint Instagram video shared by NASCAR and Triple H.

This exchange started with Blaney sharing his excitement to be part of the WWE event:

"It's pretty amazing. I'm excited to be here."

Blaney's enthusiasm built up for a discussion on both the physical and mental challenges of NASCAR racing and professional wrestling.

Triple H then reflected on the challenges that go with NASCAR driving, saying:

"Just the physical tension on your body with all the turns and the G forces and everything."

WWE's COO then compared NASCAR to professional wrestling and said:

"Our guys do this every week, and if you don't do it, you can't possibly do this every week. And that was my feeling being in the car"

Blaney reflected on Triple H’s feelings, pointing out the significance of cross-sport appreciation:

"It's cool to see other sports in appreciation."