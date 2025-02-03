"Let’s go racing boys!": NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta shares a joyful moment with Julia Piquet and Adele Marchant at the 2025 Cookout Clash

Renowned TV presenter Danielle Trotta was seen watching Sunday’s (February 2) race from Bowman Gray Stadium’s grandstands alongside Adele Marchant and Julia Piquet. She clicked a selfie with the two and posted it on Instagram.

According to her Instagram profile, Marchant is a famous corporate lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina. Piquet, meanwhile, is a health coach, the daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet, and the wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez.

Trotta captioned the snap with Marchant and Piquet saying:

“Let’s go racing boys!”

Danielle Trotta took her first job covering competitive sports in the 2000s, hosting “Sports Saturday Night” and co-hosting “The Point After with D&D.” In 2010, she joined Speed Channel, now known as Fox Sports 1. That is also where she began doing in-depth coverage.

Trotta is now the host of “On Track”, a weekly show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. She is known for co-hosting NASCAR Race Hub and the pre-race show called NASCAR Race Day on FS1 in the past. However, both are obsolete now.

Trotta is expected to be the host of Amazon Prime Video’s pre and post-race coverage team for the 2025 season. She will be joined by Corey LaJoie, now a part-time driver for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup Series. LaJoie used to pilot the No. 7 machine for Spire Motorsports which Justin Haley drives now.

"NASCAR is entering a new frontier by welcoming in their first streaming partner in Prime Video and to be chosen as the host for this inaugural season is a huge honor," Trotta said of her new role (via Speedway Digest). “I've covered Corey throughout his respective driving career and can't wait to join him at the desk, bringing our knowledge and experience to millions of fans beginning with one of the crown jewel NASCAR races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Coca-Cola 600. May can't come soon enough."

Needless to say, Danielle Trotta is excited about her new role with Amazon Prime in the latter’s debut year in NASCAR. It begins with this year’s running of the Coca-Cola 600, scheduled on May 25. She recently thanked her Instagram family for supporting her for the upcoming endeavor.

Danielle Trotta gives a shoutout to Chase Elliott with a five-word message

Sunday’s race was nothing short of spectacular given that it marked the return of the Cup Series to the iconic Bowman Gray Stadium. It also marked a great start for Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports.

Elliott led 172 laps and won the 200-lap feature. Congratulating him on the win, Danielle Trotta posted photos of Elliott and the beautiful Bobby Allison Memorial trophy. In the caption, she wrote:

“Put on a clinic tonight.”

The Dawsonville native will next race at the 67th running of the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16. Fans can watch the 500-mile event on FOX or listen to its radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

