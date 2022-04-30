"Loosen up the guidelines. Chill out" - Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s advice to NASCAR for maintaining authenticity at the Throwback Weekend at Darlington

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is in the privileged spot of overseeing everything that goes on in stock car racing. Ever since retiring from the sport full-time, the 47-year-old been discussing all things NASCAR on his popular podcast, "The Dale Jr. Download."

The Darlington Throwback Weekend, since its introduction in 2015, has continued to grow in popularity amongst both drivers and fans.

Every year, 'The Track Too Tough to Tame' sees various drivers and their teams put in extra effort to commemorate NASCAR's history.

The sport's southern roots are acknowledged by the fact that the governing body allows such a weekend in the modern day and age.

However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a little skeptical this year. The four-time Daytona 500 winner was not on board with the Next Gen car's forward number placement for the throwback liveries.

Earnhardt Jr. felt, in the whirlwinds of changing sponsorships and contracts, the number on a car is its true and original identity. He went on to elaborate on his podcast and said:

“Sponsorships change. They change weekly. Some teams have so many sponsors they’re running a different-looking car every week. The one thing that remains the same. The one thing that keeps the identity of that vehicle is the number. That is the one link, solid consistent link to that driver week in and week out. Where the number is matters to me.”

The throwback weekend reminded Earnhardt Jr. of other sports, where authenticity is key. The forward number placement along with the old-time liveries make for nostalgia but without the authenticity.

The Kannapolis, North Carolina native did not sugarcoat his words as he explained:

“You’re going to have all kinds of fans that show up to race track wearing their old gear, their hats. Everything about the weekend is going to be on point except for the freaking race cars. They’re going to be nothing even close. They’re not even going to resemble anything that we’ve ever seen in the history of the sport."

"I’m just telling you, man. Loosen up the guidelines. Chill out. Let people do what they want to do for one damn weekend. Drop the rules and guidelines on the strict paint scheme criteria and see what happens.”

It remains to be seen if any rule changes will take place.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. posts bittersweet birthday wishes for Earnhardt Sr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known partly for his skill behind the wheel of a car, but also partly because of a name that he shares with arguably the greatest in the sport.

The four-time Daytona 500 champion recently took to Twitter to remember what would have been the 71st birthday of the legend himself and wrote:

"It’s that time of year again."

