"Craziest heat race of my life": Tyler Reddick on Chili Bowl 2022

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl 2022 was filled with some pretty dramatic moments for some of the NASCAR drivers taking part in the midget race. Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series, said he had the "craziest" heat race of his life.

Tyler Reddick @TylerReddick theRealSliderJabs57 @RealSliderJabs2 @drewbeg233 @TylerReddick @drewbeg233 @TylerReddick https://t.co/4sFw8dke6X Craziest heat race of my life. Jumped a RR coming to the green and flipped. Towed to pits. Race goes green, but caution comes out before a lap is completed. Got back out drove from last to 3rd(I think). From my flip we had an oil leak and I could barely see. (1/2) twitter.com/realsliderjabs… Craziest heat race of my life. Jumped a RR coming to the green and flipped. Towed to pits. Race goes green, but caution comes out before a lap is completed. Got back out drove from last to 3rd(I think). From my flip we had an oil leak and I could barely see. (1/2) twitter.com/realsliderjabs…

Tyler Reddick @TylerReddick #ChiliBowl (2/2) finish the race, cut the engine off immediately. Once I get pushed up the hill, we look in the oil reservoir and find zero oil left. Checked the engine and filled it back up with oil. Ran perfect the rest of the week. (2/2) finish the race, cut the engine off immediately. Once I get pushed up the hill, we look in the oil reservoir and find zero oil left. Checked the engine and filled it back up with oil. Ran perfect the rest of the week. 😂 #ChiliBowl

Tyler Reddick has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series championships in 2018 and 2019. He is the first driver ever to win two consecutive titles with different teams, hoisting the trophy for JR Motorsports in 2018 and Richard Childress Racing in 2019.

Chase Elliott, in his second appearance at the prestigious midget racing event, won the first heat race. He started from pole and led all eight laps to the finish line. However, the Georgia driver was unable to make it to the A-main after suffering a nasty flip while making moves on the outside during the F-main, which eliminated him from competition for the remainder of the evening.

In an interview with FloRacing after the the incident, Chase Elliott said:

"I’m fine.Those guys kind of checked up and jumped a wheel and went for a ride. Feel good. We’ll try again and hopefully be better next year.”

Two-time defending champion Kyle Larson, who pulled off one of the most talked-about overtakes of the event, was unable to secure a third Golden Driller Trophy after finishing sixth in the A-main.

Chili Bowl Nationals relocates controversial video screen

A video screen that was put up for fan accessibility will be relocated from Turn 1 to Turn 2 in an effort to move it out of the drivers' field of view as they exit Turn 4, officials said via FloRacing's Twitter handle. They want to ensure that drivers aren't able to view any footage which could result in them gaining an advantage on the track.

Kyle Larson, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and a two-time consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals winner, admitted that the video screen aided him while driving. He suggested that they screen the race on it during intermissions only and restrict it to sponsor or event logos during races.

The video board will be relocated for the next edition of the Chili Bowl Nationals.

