Madyson keeps it casual in a brown leather jacket and bell bottoms to support husband Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the Pennzoil 400

No. 47 Hyak Motorsports racer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., finished 18th in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16, 2025. His wife Madyson shared a picture of her and her beau on the racetrack wherein the racer was clad in his diving suit while she kept her look casual.

Madyson Joye Stenhouse sported a dark brown leather jacket and oversized bell bottoms, paired with pointed black bellies for footwear. The No. 47 racer's wife accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses and a crescent handbag. She tagged her husband in the picture with a heart emoji, expressing her love and support for the racer at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Madyson's post with Stenhouse Jr. at the Pennzoil 400 (Image via Instagram/ @madysonjoye)

Madyson Joye and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got married in October 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. His father, Ricky Stenhouse Sr., was his best man and Hendrick Motorsports racer Kyle Larson was one of his six groomsmen. Stenhouse Jr. had proposed to Madyson during a hike to Cathedral Rock in California in November 2021.

Talking about their points of commonality, Stenhouse Jr. told PEOPLE in 2022:

"We enjoy a lot of the same things. We love dirt racing, we love good country music, and we love playing golf together."

The couple shares a son, Stetson Steele Stenhouse, born on July 4, 2024. The Hyak Motorsports racer announced the birth of his son sharing heartwarming snippets of the newborn via X and expressed his gratitude to god, calling his son a "wonderful blessing."

"My little 20-year-old self would never believe me": Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife looks back at her twenties on 30th birthday

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson turned 30 on March 13, 2025. She took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note reflecting on her twenties as she entered her thirties this year. Acknowledging the lessons learned and growth acquired in her 20s, Madyson wrote:

"I learned what I will and won’t tolerate in friendships and relationships, that life is way too short to hold grudges, and that kindness really doesn’t cost a thing (and goes a long way)."

Madyson Joye recalled getting her master's degree and moving to North Carolina to work in an industry which led her to meet her husband, followed by the birth of her son at the age of 29. Putting forth her realization on the importance of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and their son Stetson Steele's presence in her life, she mentioned:

"I feel like my heart could explode. How did I ever live without these two boys?? 🥲 My little 20-year-old self would never believe me if I showed her how beautiful her life would be at age 30."

Madyson ended her caption on the hopeful note of exploring what "this 30 thing is all about" playfully adding that thirties are the new 20s.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also posted a carousel of adorable pictures wishing his wife on her birthday on Instagram. He described her as his 'best friend, wife, and rock of our family' in the caption.

